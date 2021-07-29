Cross County football looking to take it all the way

STROMSBURG - While the last two seasons on the gridiron have not ended well for Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano and his team, the motivation focus is not so much on the disappointment as it is on taking care of the mistakes the team can correct.

DeLano said in an interview this past Tuesday morning that the reasons they have not been able to get past the semifinals is more about them and not their opponent.

“For a couple of years we have been talking about getting there and being a team that can go and be at a state championship level, but when we’ve lost in the semifinals it always seems to be an us problem,” said DeLano. “So we are kind of shifting gears a little bit. That is no knock on Burwell or OHP (two years ago) they obviously earned it and deserved it and both Burwell and OHP were very talented. We made a lot of mistakes, too, and that is kind of our focus as we prepare for this coming season.”

The Cougars led Burwell 22-0 in the first quarter of the semifinal game played at Cross County only to lose 37-36 when the Cougars’ two-point attempt failed in the fourth quarter.

Cross County also led Osceola/High Plains with under-five minutes to play in the game in 2019, but OHP drove 59 yards in 10 plays in the final five minutes and took the lead with the clock under two minutes.