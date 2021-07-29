Cross County football looking to take it all the way

STROMSBURG - While the last two seasons on the gridiron have not ended well for Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano and his team, the motivation focus is not so much on the disappointment as it is on taking care of the mistakes the team can correct.
DeLano said in an interview this past Tuesday morning that the reasons they have not been able to get past the semifinals is more about them and not their opponent.
“For a couple of years we have been talking about getting there and being a team that can go and be at a state championship level, but when we’ve lost in the semifinals it always seems to be an us problem,” said DeLano. “So we are kind of shifting gears a little bit. That is no knock on Burwell or OHP (two years ago) they obviously earned it and deserved it and both Burwell and OHP were very talented. We made a lot of mistakes, too, and that is kind of our focus as we prepare for this coming season.”
The Cougars led Burwell 22-0 in the first quarter of the semifinal game played at Cross County only to lose 37-36 when the Cougars’ two-point attempt failed in the fourth quarter.
Cross County also led Osceola/High Plains with under-five minutes to play in the game in 2019, but OHP drove 59 yards in 10 plays in the final five minutes and took the lead with the clock under two minutes.
‘It’s two years in a row now. Two years ago I think it was a little bit unexpected, but last year we knew we were supposed to be there. The kids played well, we were confident in what we were doing and it just didn’t pan out. Burwell was just as ready as us if not even a little more,” commented DeLano. “One point stings, you definitely don’t forget about it, you don’t lose that taste and I think we are very excited to get back after it. We are not overlooking the regular season though because we know that everybody is improved on our schedule and everybody is going to be ready to play so we are excited to get after it.”
Cross County will lose some key components from their 2019 and 2020 runs, but does return one of their 2,000 yard rushers in senior Carter Seim. Seim, along with Isaac Noyd, finished the season with over 2,000 yards rushing and combined for a total of 67 touchdowns.
“We have some talent. Carter Seim is coming back; senior Haiden Hild is ready to carry the ball; Shayden Lundstrom is ready to throw and run and Cory Hollinger had a huge off season and will be big for us at tight end and we have some young guys,” DeLano stated. “We bring back four of the five offensive linemen so that is always a huge plus. We are excited, we think we have the pieces and we just have to stay healthy.”
Lundstrom said the two losses over the past two years have left a mark and he personally is not touching the brake this year once his foot is on the gas pedal.
“My role will be to bring the energy and make the plays I have to make at defensive back and we have to play as a team. Last fall was a lot of fun, but this past off-season has been huge for us. Like coach said we lost three key guys, but we are not one bit disappointed with who we are replacing them with. Chemistry is huge and we just have to worry about getting better,” Lundstrom said. “Half way through basketball season we were still thinking about how we don’t have a ring on our finger. Burwell is a dang good team, but we were ahead of them and like I said we have to capitalize on other teams’ mistakes. It ate at us and we are still very hungry.
“We just need to finish. Don’t ever let up and when you have your foot on the gas pedal don’t ever touch the brake,” Lundstrom said. “We are not coming up short again. I was hurt when we played OHP two years ago and it was hard to watch. I was part of the loss to Burwell last year and that one hurt way more. I’m not letting up.”
DeLano said this year’s team will have to share the ball a lot more.
“Last year it was hand to Carter Seim once and then Isaac Noyd once, or not even hand-off as they just took snaps. We are going to have to share the ball a little bit more. Carter is very capable, he has put on some good weight. He is about 212 to 215 pounds and has gotten a step faster. We are not going to ask him to carry the ball 300 times so some of the names I mentioned earlier will play key roles for us offensively this year,” DeLano added. “We are going to have to put the ball in the air a few more times this year, definitely more than the 25 we did last year and we are obviously going to have to dish it out a little bit better. So other kids are going to get opportunities and fill the void that Isaac and Christian (Rystrom) left us. I think that (we) are ready to get after it.”
The road to Lincoln gets started August 20 when the Cougars host Blue Hill in their season opener.