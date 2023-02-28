LINCOLN – The Crofton Warriors have been to state every year since 2005 with the exception of two seasons.

They were Class C1 state champions from 2005 through 2007, C2 state champions 2012 through 2016 and again in 2021.

They were runner-ups in 1991, 1994, 2011 and 2019. They have taken home a trophy from state 16 times since 2005.

The Cougars’ only state appearance came in 2006 when they lost the championship game in D1 to Humphrey St. Francis 56-50.

Crofton comes in with a record of 23-2, ranked No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald.

The Cross County Cougars’ record is just as impressive as they come in at 22-4, ranked No. 8.

When describing Crofton, Cougars head coach Mitch Boshart used the word balanced as they come at teams with a lot of offensive options.

“Balanced is a great way to describe them. They can run anywhere from seven to nine girls out on the floor, and it's hard to find a drop off,” commented Boshart. “Obviously when you talk about Crofton, they're a basketball factory. If my numbers are right, they've been to state every year but twice since 2005, so their girls know the expectation of playing basketball in that program. Their guards are all capable drivers and willing outside shooters.”

The Warriors are led in scoring by 6-0 junior Caitlin Guenther who averages 10.2 points and pulls down 6.2 rebounds a game. Junior guard Ellie Tramp puts up 9.04 points, and sophomore Cassis Allen averages 7.38.

The Warriors allow 34.52 points per game and what they do on defense has been difficult for other teams to figure out.

“The biggest thing when preparing for Crofton will be trying to scout for their pressure. Coaches I've talked to have all said that it's hard to simulate what they do on defense, but we're hoping that we can crank up the pressure to be prepared for it,” said Boshart. “I've watched them a lot over the years down at the state tournament, and it sticks out how aggressive they are. They like to get teams to panic early on and force turnovers and mistakes. We'll have to be mentally prepared for that, and we'll look to run some sets that can gain us an advantage in certain situations.”

The Cougars are not without their offensive options and when it comes to scoring, balanced is a great way to describe how Cross County approaches the game on offense.

Cross County is led by junior Shyanne Anderson who averages 14 points per game and is a threat to score from anywhere on the floor. Averaging 9.6 points is freshman Ema Dickey who at 5-6 is not afraid to mix it in the paint and she pulls down an average of 4.6 rebounds per contest. Anderson averages 4.1 boards and junior Lilly Peterson leads the Cougars with 5.9 and eight points scoring.

“Rebounding will be another key. Crofton does well at rebounding on both ends of the floor. They hold teams to one shot possessions and they are able to find second shots when they have the ball,” explained Boshart. “We'll have to find bodies on both ends of the floor. The team that wins the rebounding battle usually has an advantage, and that's no different in this game.”

The Cross County vs. Crofton game will tip-off at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“We're looking forward to this opportunity. The year our girls have had has been exciting for all of them. Each member of the team was on the state qualifying softball or volleyball team. There is a different element to both, but we mentioned that with this game, it's the only show in the arena,” added Boshart. “The team has shown a lot of fight and resiliency throughout the years on numerous occasions. I'm incredibly proud of the girls for what they've been able to do with what is probably the smallest roster remaining in our class. To see their hard work be rewarded by a trip to Lincoln is exciting and something they should be proud of. The goal now is to take it a game at a time. C2 is as competitive of a class as it comes."