Cross County, E-M and the Hawks represent CRC girls

OSCEOLA – The York News-Times coverage area was well-represented Friday night, as Cross County, Exeter-Milligan and Hampton each had at least one athlete selected to the Crossroads Conference roster for its annual all-star basketball tilt against the Goldenrod Conference.

The Cougars’ Josi Noble and Chloe Sandell, T-Wolves Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen and Hampton Hawk Zaya Stuart each took to the hardwood in Osceola as teammates for the first time after competing against each other as conference rivals in middle school and high school.

“It was a lot of fun,” Noble said. “Playing against these girls for four years and finally getting to play with them was fun. It was serious, but it was also a lot of fun. We all know each other, we shared a lot of laughs, and it was good to get back on the court playing again.”

For three quarters, both the CRC and GRC all-stars traded blows, with the Goldenrod girls holding a three-point lead after three quarters. The CRC ran out of steam in the fourth quarter thanks to a poor shooting night from beyond the arc, allowing the GRC to pull away late for a 59-48 win.

Both teams shot fairly evenly from the floor overall, with the CRC all-stars knocking down 14 of 53 shots to 19 of 55 for the GRC. One key difference came from 3-point range, where the GRC shot 4 of 24 and the CRC missed all 20 attempts from downtown.

At the free-throw line, the CRC all-stars converted on 19 of 32 chances and the GRC knocked down 17 of 35 foul shots.

Thanks to strong nights on the glass from Jansky, Sandell and Olsen, the CRC all-stars held a 37-31 edge on the boards.

Noble poured in 10 points to lead the CRC, while Sandell added nine and went a perfect 5-for-5 at the charity stripe. Jansky added four points as the third area athlete to put the ball in the net Friday.

Other leading scorers for the CRC all-stars included Meridian’s Allison Kort with eight points, Allie Rigatuso of East Butler with six and Giltner Hornet Macie Antle with five.

Humphrey St. Francis’ Kaylee Stricklin racked up 18 points for the GRC to lead all scorers. Strickln canned five shots from the floor but went just 8 for 18 at the charity stripe.

For Cross County’s Noble and Sandell and Exeter-Milligan’s Jansky and Olsen, Friday marked one last opportunity for high school teammates to take the hardwood together before going their separate ways for college in the fall.

“It was a lot of fun, just seeing a familiar face,” Noble said. “We know how each other work. It was kind of like a comfort thing.”