Cross County dusts up East Butler 67-nil in football

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars scored three first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back, rolling to a 67-0 annihilation of East Butler on Friday night.

Cross County racked up 399 total yards while holding East Butler to just 81 yards for the game as it improved to 6-1.

Senior running back Carter Seim opened the scoring with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Cory Hollinger, but he wasn’t done there. Seim rolled up 142 yards and three scores on just nine carries, exploding for touchdown runs of 38, 48 and 19 yards.

Haiden Hild added four carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score in the second quarter. Toby Waller carried the ball three times for 22 yards and a score.

Shayden Lundstrom completed four of five passes for 48 yards and also finished as the Cougars’ leading tackler with six stops.

Hollinger led the Cross County receiving corps with three receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Cougars forced four East Butler turnovers. Waller recovered a fumble, Lundstrom recovered a fumble and also picked off a pass he returned 18 yards for a pick-six and Seim intercepted a pass and rumbled back 23 yards for a pick-six.

Cross County closes the regular season Friday at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.