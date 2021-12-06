 Skip to main content
Cross County doubles up Shelby-Rising City 50-25
SHELBY – The Cross County Cougars established themselves early Friday night and never looked back, as they moved to 2-0 with a 50-25 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in boys Crossroads Conference action.

The Cougars led 11-2 after the first eight minutes and extended their halftime lead to 25-10 as they never allowed the Huskies to get on track offensively.

The third quarter was all Cross County as they went on a 17-4 scoring run and were never threatened.

The Huskies did win the fourth quarter 11-8, but it was well short of what they needed to get back into the game.

Senior Cory Hollinger was 7-of-12 from the floor and led the way in scoring with 15 points, while sophomore Alex Noyd added 11 points and buried all three shots from the field, including both 3-point attempts.

Cross County was 19-of-42 from the floor overall for 45% and they connected on 7 of 18 3-pointers for 39%.

The Cougars struggled at the free-throw line as they were just 5 of 16.

Along with his 15 points, Hollinger led the team on the boards with seven rebounds, Shayden Lundstrom finished with four assists and Hollinger also had a team-leading three steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Huskies.

Cross County will be back in action on Friday as they travel to Meridian.

Cross County (2-0)                   11       14       17           8-50

Shelby-RC (0-1)                        2       8       4           11-25

