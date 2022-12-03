Cross County defense smothers Shelby-Rising

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STROMSBURG – Cross County improved to 2-0 on the season with a 67-28 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Friday night.

The Cougars dominated every phase of the game. They forced 25 Husky turnovers, held SRC to 9 of 25 from the field, 3 of 12 on 3-point shots and 7 of 20 at the line. They also won the rebounding battle 25-19.

Cross County went on an 8-0 run to break away from a 4-2 deficit during the first two minutes and never looked back.

The Cougars led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and took over full control in the second quarter with a 24-2 run that blew the game open 34-8 at the break.

Cross County’s defense didn’t let the Huskies breathe as they held them to 4 of 13 shooting in the first half and that included 0-6 from 3-point range.

The Huskies actually led the Cougars on the boards at the break 10-8 as Cross County went 9 of 12 from the floor and hit 4 of 6 from behind the arc. The Cougars’ Hayden Allen had three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter and led the scoring with 12 points. CC got 11 points from 6-6 Tanner Hollinger.

A total of 13 players scored for the Cougars who picked up their second win of the year.

SRC was led in scoring by Gabe Dutton-Mofford with 10 while both Dalton Pokorney and Isaac Whitmore put in eight for the Huskies who fall to 0-1.

Cross County had just eight turnovers in the win. The Cougars were efficient at the line as they hit 10 of 13 and SRC finished 7 of 20.

The Cougars hit the road to Centura on Tuesday night.

Shelby-RC 6 2 13 7-28

Cross County 10 24 16 17-67

SRC (28)- Dutton Mofford 10, Pokorney 8, Whitmore 8, Zimmerman 2. Totals 9-25 (3-12) 7-20-28.

CC (67)- Miller 2, Hansen 2, Jacobsen 3, Seim 8, Allen 12, Noyd 2, Lindburg 5, Hollinger 11, Hengelfelt 7, Waller 3, Elgin 4, Fanning 1, Unknown 7. Totals- 24-49 (8-22) 10-13-67.

