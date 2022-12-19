Cross County cracks the C2-top 10 with 58-43 win at BDS

BRUNING – The Cross County Cougars used a 25-11 scoring punch in the third quarter on Friday night, erasing a three-point Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagle lead and racing to a 58-43 win in boys Crossroads Conference basketball.

Cross County trailed 24-21 at the break, but after the third eight minutes elapsed they held a 46-35 lead and outscored the hosts 12-8 in the fourth quarter to move to 6-0.

The Cougars (6-0) are the No. 10 rated team in Class C-2 according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The Cougars placed four players in double figures. Junior Tanner Hollinger led the way with 15 points, junior James Elgin added 13, senior Hayden Allen had 12 and junior Alex Noyd finished with 11.

Cross County was 19 of 40 from the field and that included 8 of 16 on 3-point shots. They finished 12 of 19 at the charity stripe.

Elgin led the way on the boards with seven rebounds, Noyd was the assist leader with three and Hollinger was charted with three steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Eagles who dropped to 3-3.

Cross County is scheduled to host the Mead Raiders on Thursday night in Stromsburg in the opening round of the Runza Holiday Classic.

Cross County (6-0) 11 10 25 12-58

BDS (3-3) 8 16 11 8-43