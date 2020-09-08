Cross County continues to roll, stomps Thayer Central

STROMSBURG – After two impressive road wins to open the season, the Class D-1 No. 1 Cross Cougars continued their winning ways with a 58-20 home win over the Thayer Central Titans on Friday night.
The two teams exchanged first quarter touchdowns with the Cougars taking an 8-6 lead on Carter Seim’s 27-yard scoring run.
Thayer Central countered when Logan Wiedel scored on a 1-yard run, but missed the extra point. After that, it was all Cougars.
Seim added a 57-yard run before the first 12 minutes expired and in the second quarter the Cougars capped a 30-0 run when Isaac Noyd ran one in from 2 yards; Cory Hollinger hauled in a 4-yard scoring toss from quarterback Shayden Lundstrom and Noyd capped the scoring explosion with a 39-yard dash to open the Cougars’ lead to 38-6.
Thayer Central’s Weidel connected on a 9-yard scoring toss, but the Cougars didn’t take long to answer as Seim scored on a 25-yard run and Zach Haug went in from 9 yards out as the score ballooned to 52-14 at the break.
Seim, a junior, led the Cougars’ ground game which racked up 456 yards rushing as he carried the ball just 11 times for 172 yards. Noyd ran the ball 11 times and also crossed the century mark as he finished with 114 yards.
The Titans finished with 200 yards of total offense, with 118 yards passing and 82 running the ball.
The only scoring for the Cougars in the second half came on a Noyd 44-yard run in the third quarter.
Seim led the defense with five tackles and Leighton Nuttelman had four.
Cross County (3-0) will face one of its tougher tests of the season when D-1 perennial power Howells-Dodge (2-0) makes the trip to Stromsburg on Friday.
Thayer Central
6 8 0 6 – 20
Cross County
16 36 6 0 – 58
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!