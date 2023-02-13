EXETER – In their final regular season game as members of the Crossroads Conference, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves came up short losing to Cross County by the final score of 50-24 in girls basketball.

The Cougars jumped to a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the 26-point victory and their 19th win against just four losses.

Junior Shyanne Anderson led the scoring for the Cougars with 14 points while freshman post Adrienne Waller added 11. Another freshman, Ema Dickey, had eight points. Anderson hit the Cougars’ only 3-pointer.

CC was 15 of 26 at the foul line and the Timberwolves were 1 of 8.

Leading Exeter-Milligan in scoring was junior Savana Krupicka with seven, while Jozie Kanode and Jasmine Turrubiates added six each. Krupicka and Kanode each hit a 3-pointer in the loss.

Cross County will host the C2-7 subdistrict and will take on Aquinas tonight at 5:30 p.m. Centennial and Shelby-Rising City are on the other side of the bracket.

Exeter-Milligan (4-18) is in McCool Junction for the D2-2 subdistrict and they played Friend on Monday night.

Cross County (19-4) 16 10 5 19-50

Exeter-Milligan (4-18) 5 6 4 9-24