UTICA – Not once, but twice on Thursday at the C-6 district at Centennial High School, Cross County athletes Alex Noyd and James Elgin did double takes when their marks were announced in the shot put and the triple jump.

Noyd, who came in as one of the area leaders in both the shot put and the discus, put two gold medals around his neck on Thursday, winning both throwing events.

In the shot put, his best throw out of his first two was just over 47 feet; on his third and final throw of the prelims he busted out the big gun and ripped a personal best of 52-10, which stood up for the win.

In the triple jump, Elgin had a season best going in around 40 feet, but he too found the jet stream as he jumped 42-0 ½ and took second in the event.

The only other automatic qualifier for the Cougars was senior Jackson Lindburg, who was clocked at 41.02 seconds as he finished second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Centennial senior Clinton Turnbull also picked up a district championship as he won the 3200-meter run in a time of 10:41.23.

Both teams could have additional qualifiers as any second or third places in the relays, such as the Broncos' second place in the 4x800, and any other athletes who finished third in their event. The NSAA should have those all posted sometime on Friday.

Boys team scoring-1.Ord 123; 2.Centura 81; 3.Wood River 61; 4.Arcadia Loup City 55; 5. Twin River 48; 6.Cross County 47; 7.Centennial 41; 8.GICC 36; 9.Shelby-RC 34; 10. Ravenna 1.