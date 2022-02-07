Cross County boys win big at High Plains 64-36

POLK – Cross County jumped out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter against High Plains on Saturday, and the Cougars extended their cushion to 33-11 at halftime. The Storm never recovered, and Cross County left town with its 19th win of the season in a 64-36 romp.

The Cougars knocked down 22 of 46 shots from the floor and finished 7 of 19 from beyond the arc. They also made 12 of 19 free throws.

Senior Carter Seim led Cross County offensively with 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Haiden Hild drilled half of his 10 treys as the senior joined Seim in double figures with 17 points.

Tobey Waller, James Elgin, Alex Noyd and Shayden Lundstrom all recorded five points for the Cougars, Damon Mickey tallied four and Tanner Hollinger added three. Hayden Allen scored one point to close out Cross County’s scoring.

Hollinger pulled down five rebounds to lead the Cougars on the glass, while Seim grabbed four boards. Cross County finished with 23 rebounds for the game.

Mickey recorded team highs in both steals and assists with four each. Team and individual stats for High Plains were not available.