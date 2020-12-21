Cross County boys stay undefeated with win over BDS

DAVENPORT – The Cross County Cougars boys basketball team improved to 6-0 this season after a 49-32 road win over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Friday night.

Cross County started the game strong and led BDS 14-7 after the first quarter. The Cougars kept the good vibes rolling as they outscored the host Eagles 33-20 in the second and third stanzas to take a 47-27 edge into the fourth.

Junior Cory Hollinger led Cross County with 23 points. After hitting a 3 in the first quarter, the 6-foot-6 forward scored 10 in the second and 10 in the third to help the Cougars pull away.

Isaac Noyd chipped in with 13 points for head coach Jimmy Blex’s team while Carter Seim and Shayden Lundstrom added five and four points, respectively.

Cross County will compete in the Runza Holiday Tournament that runs from Dec. 21-29. After that, the Cougars will travel to Osceola to play the undefeated Bulldogs (6-0).