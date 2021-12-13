Cross County boys split two in hoops

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars remained unbeaten in a dominant 68-28 fashion Friday night at Meridian, but they dropped their first game of the year the following day as the Malcolm Clippers strolled into town and left with a 57-55 win.
Cross County 68, Meridian 28
The Cougars led just 15-10 after eight minutes but blew the game open with 12 points in the second quarter and 25 more in the third as they rolled to a 40-point thumping against the host Mustangs on Friday night.
Cross County shot 28-of-54 from the floor and 7-of-20 from beyond the arc in the win. Sophomore Alex Noyd poured in 20 points and buried 8 of 10 field goals, including all three attempts from downtown. Senior Cory Hollinger added 16 points and shot 8-of-9 from the floor.
Tanner Hollinger scored seven points, James Elgin and Ashton Seim notched six apiece and Levi Miller tallied five for the Cougars, while Shayden Lundstrom, Haiden Hild, Damon Mickey and Jackson Lindburg all posted two points each to round out the scoring efforts.
Cory Hollinger pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to complete a double-double, while Tanner Hollinger grabbed seven boards. As a team, Cross County attacked the glass to the tune of 36 rebounds. Noyd and Lundstrom dished out three assists apiece to lead the Cougars, while Lundstrom swiped four of their 10 steals.
Malcolm 57, Cross County 55
Cross County led 25-23 at halftime, but struggles from the free-throw line and 3-point range cost the Cougars in the long run as the Clippers eked out a 57-55 win in a back-and-forth affair.
Malcolm led 54-49 with a minute to play, but Cross County refused to fold as the Cougars eventually cut the deficit to three with 9.8 seconds to play. The Clippers elected to foul, Hollinger buried both shots from the foul line, and Malcolm split a pair of free throws on the other end to give the Cougars one last shot to win or force overtime.
However, the Clippers came up with a mammoth defensive stop and forced a turnover on the game’s final possession to clinch the 57-55 win.
The Cougars shot 18-of-36 from the floor for the game, but they went just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc and 17-of-26 from the charity stripe.
Hollinger poured in 27 points and shot 9-of-15 from the floor, but he was the only Cougar to crack double figures. Noyd, Hild and Mickey all added seven points for Cross County, while Lundstrom notched five and Tanner Hollinger added two.
On the glass, Cory Hollinger pulled down 12 of the Cougars’ 22 rebounds to clinch his second double-double in as many games, while Noyd grabbed four boards and Mickey added three.