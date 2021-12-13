Cross County boys split two in hoops

Malcolm 57, Cross County 55

Cross County led 25-23 at halftime, but struggles from the free-throw line and 3-point range cost the Cougars in the long run as the Clippers eked out a 57-55 win in a back-and-forth affair.

Malcolm led 54-49 with a minute to play, but Cross County refused to fold as the Cougars eventually cut the deficit to three with 9.8 seconds to play. The Clippers elected to foul, Hollinger buried both shots from the foul line, and Malcolm split a pair of free throws on the other end to give the Cougars one last shot to win or force overtime.

However, the Clippers came up with a mammoth defensive stop and forced a turnover on the game’s final possession to clinch the 57-55 win.

The Cougars shot 18-of-36 from the floor for the game, but they went just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc and 17-of-26 from the charity stripe.

Hollinger poured in 27 points and shot 9-of-15 from the floor, but he was the only Cougar to crack double figures. Noyd, Hild and Mickey all added seven points for Cross County, while Lundstrom notched five and Tanner Hollinger added two.