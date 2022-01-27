Cross County boys get rematch with Osceola for CRC title

YORK – The first meeting between the BDS Eagles and Cross County Cougars this season was a laugher.
The Cougars ran away and hid by the final score of 70-33.
Thursday night’s rematch in the semifinals of the Crossroads Conference Tournament went to the fourth quarter and it was anybody’s game for the taking with Cross County up 29-23.
The Cougars were able to pull away in the fourth quarter as the Eagles could not get the ball to fall from the field or at the free throw line and Cross County advanced to the finals with a 41-25 win.
The boys’ championship game will feature the Osceola Bulldogs and the Cougars in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2. at 8:15 p.m.
BDS will look to win third place as they take on the Nebraska Lutheran Knights at 4:30 p.m.
Another huge thorn in the side of the Eagles was 6-6 Cougar senior Cory Hollinger who took over offensively in the second half scoring 10 of his game-high 17 points.
BDS climbed back to within two points of the Cougars in the third quarter, but trailed 29-22 to open the fourth.
The Eagles had a miserable night from the field as they were 5 of 29 and 1 of 11 in the loss from 3-point range. They were 14 of 26 at the free throw line.
BDS was led in scoring by Eli Noel with 10 and Zach Hoins with five.
Cross County finished the game 13-31 and just 1 of 11 on 3-point shots. In the first meeting Cross County was 13 of 18 setting a new school record. The Cougars finished up 10 of 19 at the line.
BDS led at the end of the first quarter and it wasn’t until late in the second when Cross County finally took the lead and never gave it back.
The Cougars and Eagles were each charted with 23 rebounds and they both had low numbers in turnovers with BDS having eight and CC three.
BDS (10-6) 10 4 9 2-25
Cross County (15-2) 8 11 10 12-41
BDS (25)-Grote 1, Norder 4, Z. Hoins 5, C. Hoins 3, Noel 10, Bolte 2. Totals-5-29 (1-11) 14-26-25.
CC (41)-Lundstrom 6, Hild 4, Mickey 1, C. Hollinger 17, C. Seim 5, Noyd 3, Elgin 5. Totals-13-31 (1-11) 10-19-41.