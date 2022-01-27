Cross County boys get rematch with Osceola for CRC title

YORK – The first meeting between the BDS Eagles and Cross County Cougars this season was a laugher.

The Cougars ran away and hid by the final score of 70-33.

Thursday night’s rematch in the semifinals of the Crossroads Conference Tournament went to the fourth quarter and it was anybody’s game for the taking with Cross County up 29-23.

The Cougars were able to pull away in the fourth quarter as the Eagles could not get the ball to fall from the field or at the free throw line and Cross County advanced to the finals with a 41-25 win.

The boys’ championship game will feature the Osceola Bulldogs and the Cougars in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2. at 8:15 p.m.

BDS will look to win third place as they take on the Nebraska Lutheran Knights at 4:30 p.m.

Another huge thorn in the side of the Eagles was 6-6 Cougar senior Cory Hollinger who took over offensively in the second half scoring 10 of his game-high 17 points.

BDS climbed back to within two points of the Cougars in the third quarter, but trailed 29-22 to open the fourth.