Cross County boys dismantle Giltner, conference tourney up next

STROMSBURG – The Class C-2 No. 8-rated Cross County Cougars boys basketball team didn’t have any trouble with the Giltner Hornets on Thursday night at home with a 56-21 win.

Cross County’s defense held Giltner to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. The Cougars led 12-2 at the end of the first and 28-10 at halftime. Cross County outscored Giltner 28-11 in the second half.

Senior guard Isaac Noyd led Cross County in scoring with 14 points and was on from deep – he made four 3s. Another Noyd, Alex, a freshman, chipped in with eight points. Junior Cory Hollinger poured in eight as well. Haiden Hild added six points, all from 3-point land.

Next up for Cross County is the Crossroads Conference tournament. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed of the tournament and will play on Tuesday against the winner of East Butler and Exeter-Milligan. A time and date of that game will be determined following Saturday’s opening-round games.

Giltner is the No. 7 seed of the tournament and will play Hampton on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Shelby.