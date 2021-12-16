Cross County boys blow by undersized Hampton

HAMPTON – At no time in Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup between the Cross County Cougars and the Hampton Hawks did Hampton have a player of 6-0 or taller on the floor.
The Cougars had eight players at 6-0 or better, including 6-6 senior post Cory Hollinger.
That combination made things really tough on the Hawks as they dropped to 1-4 with a 68-27 loss.
Cross County improved to 4-1 with the win and has a huge CRC matchup at home tonight with BDS.
Hampton will be back in action tonight as well as they host the East Butler Tigers.
Of the Hawks’ 39 shots in the game, Hampton fired up 23 from 3-point range as getting inside was almost impossible for the Hawks.
Cross County was 17 of 24 from the field in the first half as they built a 40-17 lead over the hosts.
Cross County had 10 players score in the game as head coach Jimmy Blex was able to use a lot of players in the win.
The Cougars built their lead to 54-19 through three quarters and with 3:01 to play in the game, the Cougars pushed the lead past the 40-point barrier and there was a running clock the remainder of the night.
Haiden Hild led Cross County with 14 points on four 3-pointers and a apir of free throws. Hollinger added 12 and Shayden Lundstrom finished with nine.
The Cougars were 26 of 52 from the field and 7 of 15 from behind the arc. They also connected on 9 of 15 attempts at the line.
Hampton was 9 of 35, including 6 of 23 from 3-point distance. They went just 3 of 8 at the free-throw line. Drake Schafer was the only Hawk in double figures with 10 points.
The Cougars held a slight 30-25 advantage on the glass and turned the ball over just five times to 19 for the Hawks.
Cross County (4-1) 19 21 14 14-68
Hampton (1-4) 6 11 2 8-27
CC (68)- A. Seim 4, Miller 1, Lundstrom 9, Hild 14, Mickey 5, C. Hollinger 12, C. Seim 3, Lindburg 4, Noyd 8, Elgin 8. Totals-26-52 (7-15) 9-15-68.
HAM (27)-Arndt 7, Schafer 10, Dose 8, Wolinski 2. Totals- 9-39 (6-23) 3-8-27.