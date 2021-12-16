Cross County boys blow by undersized Hampton

HAMPTON – At no time in Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup between the Cross County Cougars and the Hampton Hawks did Hampton have a player of 6-0 or taller on the floor.

The Cougars had eight players at 6-0 or better, including 6-6 senior post Cory Hollinger.

That combination made things really tough on the Hawks as they dropped to 1-4 with a 68-27 loss.

Cross County improved to 4-1 with the win and has a huge CRC matchup at home tonight with BDS.

Hampton will be back in action tonight as well as they host the East Butler Tigers.

Of the Hawks’ 39 shots in the game, Hampton fired up 23 from 3-point range as getting inside was almost impossible for the Hawks.

Cross County was 17 of 24 from the field in the first half as they built a 40-17 lead over the hosts.

Cross County had 10 players score in the game as head coach Jimmy Blex was able to use a lot of players in the win.