Cross County bombs BDS in boys hoops

Cross County bombing run unloads payload on BDS

Cougars deadly from long range in blowout of Eagles, Hild scores eight treys

STROMSBURG – It was bombs away for the Cross County Cougars on Friday night as they had their long range bombers zeroed in from the start and the BDS Eagles paid the price.

The Cougars were 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, with senior Haiden Hild in charge hitting 5 of 6 and 17 points as the Cougars built a 42-12 halftime lead. Hild finished with eight treys and a game-high 28 points.

BDS could not slow the Cougar offense and with 1:04 to play in the third quarter after Hild’s eighth 3-pointer of the game, Cross County head coach Jimmy Blex pulled his starters off the floor with a 62-24 lead. The lead reached 41 points late in the third quarter which kept a running clock the entire fourth quarter.

Cross County went on to improve to 4-1 with the lopsided 70-33 win.

The Cougars shot 68% from behind the 3-point arc as they canned 13 of 19 attempts. Overall Cross County was 27 of 47 for 57%.