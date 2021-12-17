Cross County bombs BDS in boys hoops

Cross County bombing run unloads payload on BDS
Cougars deadly from long range in blowout of Eagles, Hild scores eight treys
STROMSBURG – It was bombs away for the Cross County Cougars on Friday night as they had their long range bombers zeroed in from the start and the BDS Eagles paid the price.
The Cougars were 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, with senior Haiden Hild in charge hitting 5 of 6 and 17 points as the Cougars built a 42-12 halftime lead. Hild finished with eight treys and a game-high 28 points.
BDS could not slow the Cougar offense and with 1:04 to play in the third quarter after Hild’s eighth 3-pointer of the game, Cross County head coach Jimmy Blex pulled his starters off the floor with a 62-24 lead. The lead reached 41 points late in the third quarter which kept a running clock the entire fourth quarter.
Cross County went on to improve to 4-1 with the lopsided 70-33 win.
The Cougars shot 68% from behind the 3-point arc as they canned 13 of 19 attempts. Overall Cross County was 27 of 47 for 57%.
The Cougars used a 23-5 first quarter scoring blitz that included five of the team’s 13 3-pointers and the Eagles never had a chance.
BDS trailed 14-0 before they got their first points on a pair of free throws by Jaron Norder who led the Eagles with nine points.
Cross County led 42-12 at the break and 65-24 through 24 minutes. Along with 28 from Hild, Cory Hollinger finished with 17.
BDS finished the game 11 of 32 for 34% and was 3 of 11 on 3-point shots.
The Cougars also won the battle on the boards 24-17 and committed just five turnovers to BDS’s 11.
Cross County will be playing in the Runza Classic Holiday Tournament which gets underway next Tuesday. The Cougars will face the Superior Wildcats in Superior.
BDS (4-2) 5 7 12 9-33
Cross County (5-1) 23 19 23 5-70