Cross County blasts Elm Creek, awaits powerhouse Burwell in semifinals

Cross County rushed for 522 yards in the win and zero through the air. Seim rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 272 and five scores of 66, 46, 2, 39 and 26 yards on 18 carries. Noyd gained 152 yards and one touchdown, a 63-yarder, on 16 touches.

Even senior fullback Christian Rystrom got in on the fun, stinging the Elm Creek defense with a handful of A-gap runs right up the gut. The Dakota Wesleyan football commit rushed for 69 yards with two end zone calls, one of which was a 30-yarder.

While the offense hummed right along, the Cougars’ defense did its job, too. Cross County unofficially held Elm Creek to just 60 total yards — 26 of that was rushing. Rystrom and Seim both had nine tackles while Bolton had a sack. The Buffaloes managed to get just three first downs.

“I’m really proud of our physicality. We really tried to brand ourselves this year as a team that’s going to pop the pads and hit people,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “The defense flew to the ball and kept that great back (Perez) in check. I’m proud of that.”

What DeLano wasn’t so fond of, however, was the penalty situation. Cross County was flagged seven times for 87 yards. Those mistakes didn’t hurt them on Friday, but that may not be the case next week against Burwell.