Cross County blasts Elm Creek, awaits powerhouse Burwell in semifinals

STROMSBURG — Football fans that made their way to Stromsburg on Friday for a Class D-1 quarterfinal playoff game between the visiting Elm Creek Buffaloes and Cross County Cougars were treated to special talent running the ball.
Three 1,500-yard rushers were on the field. Two were from Cross County in 5-foot-8, 145-pound senior Isaac Noyd (1,890 yards, 27 touchdowns) and 6-foot, 190-pound junior Carter Seim (1,665, 31). The other, 5-7, 170-pound senior Xavier Perez from Elm Creek, entered Friday with 1,682 yards and 19 touchdowns.
But it was Noyd and Seim who owned the night, as they rushed for a combined 424 yards and six touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Cougars to a 62-6 win. Noyd cracked the 2,000-yard rushing mark on the season and unofficially sits at 2,042.
Cross County (11-0) advances to the semifinals next Friday where it’ll host Burwell (11-0), a powerhouse of a program that has made the playoffs in 16 straight seasons and been to the state championship game in five of the last six, winning it all in 2016. The Longhorns snuck past Neligh-Oakdale, 49-48, on Friday night.
As is the story for all 11 games now, Cross County’s big and bruising offensive line of Lincoln Kelley, Colby Bolton, Damon Mickey, Cory Hollinger and Alex Noyd, Isaac’s freshman brother, paved the way yet again for the older Noyd and Seim on Friday night.
Cross County rushed for 522 yards in the win and zero through the air. Seim rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 272 and five scores of 66, 46, 2, 39 and 26 yards on 18 carries. Noyd gained 152 yards and one touchdown, a 63-yarder, on 16 touches.
Even senior fullback Christian Rystrom got in on the fun, stinging the Elm Creek defense with a handful of A-gap runs right up the gut. The Dakota Wesleyan football commit rushed for 69 yards with two end zone calls, one of which was a 30-yarder.
While the offense hummed right along, the Cougars’ defense did its job, too. Cross County unofficially held Elm Creek to just 60 total yards — 26 of that was rushing. Rystrom and Seim both had nine tackles while Bolton had a sack. The Buffaloes managed to get just three first downs.
“I’m really proud of our physicality. We really tried to brand ourselves this year as a team that’s going to pop the pads and hit people,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “The defense flew to the ball and kept that great back (Perez) in check. I’m proud of that.”
What DeLano wasn’t so fond of, however, was the penalty situation. Cross County was flagged seven times for 87 yards. Those mistakes didn’t hurt them on Friday, but that may not be the case next week against Burwell.
“The discipline on offense was terrible,” he said. “Our offensive line was very poor early on, and our backs bailed us out. It’s usually the other way around — Isaac and Carter are good, but we’ve never asked them to do everything by themselves, and tonight that was the case and we’re not happy about it. The penalties were a disaster and we have a lot we need to clean up.”
Next up is the Longhorns, who lost to Osceola/High Plains 40-34 in last year’s D-1 championship game.
“We’re excited for it. They’re the tradition and they’re thee team right now in eight-man,” DeLano said. “We know that and everyone else knows that. It’s going to be a great night of football.”
Elm Creek (9-2) 0 0 6 0 — 6
At Cross County (11-0) 20 12 24 6 — 62
CC: Carter Seim 66 run (2-point no good)
CC: Seim 46 run (Isaac Noyd 2-point run)
CC: Christian Rystrom 1 run (2-point no good)
CC: Rystrom 30 run (2-point no good)
CC: Seim 2 run (2-point no good)
CC: Seim 39 run (Haiden Hild 2-point run)
EC: Troy Brumels 16 pass from Beau Knapp (2-point no good)
CC: Noyd 63 run (Rystrom 2-point run)
CC: Seim 26 run (Zach Haug 2-point run)
CC: Jackson Lindburg (2-point no good)
