Cross County beats SRC 67-6 on Huskies' gridiron

SHELBY – The Cross County Cougars held the Shelby-Rising City Huskies to just 120 yards of total offense as they rolled to the 67-6 win on Friday night.

The Cougars (5-1) made quick work of the Huskies as they scored 37 points over the first 12 minutes to put the game away early.

A familiar name was back in the lineup for Cross County as senior running back Carter Seim returned and joined Haiden Hild and Shayden Lundstrom in the scoring column in the first quarter.

Seim scored on runs of 7 and 3 yards, Hild went over from 28 and 37 yards out, while Lundstrom’s touchdown covered 26 yards.

It was 61-6 at the break and with a running clock the entire second half only one score came after the intermission.

In the second quarter the Cougars had touchdown runs of 2 and 46 yards (player not identified) and Jackson Lindburg scored on a 27 yard run.

All of the Cougars’ 374 yards came on the ground as they did not have any passing yards on just three attempts.

Hild led the ground game with 154 yards on just six carries. Seim ran the ball for 78 yards on seven rushes and Lindburg had four attempts for 55 yards.