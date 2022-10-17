Cross County, BDS, Meridian and Exeter-Milligan head to semifinals of CRC

YORK – The opening rounds of the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament were played Saturday in the two gyms at York High School.

The only upset was No. 5 Exeter-Milligan defeating No. 4 High Plains 2-1 to make the semifinal field of four.

Here are all the scores from Saturday’s games and recaps of games featuring local teams.

First round

High Plains defeated No. 13 McCool Junction 25-16 and 25-22

Shelby-Rising City, seeded No. 7, defeated No. 10 Hampton 25-22 and 25-16

Exeter-Milligan was a 2-0 winner over Giltner by the scores of 25-20 and 25-12

Dorchester, seeded No. 6, defeated No. 11 Osceola 25-10 and 25-18

East Butler, No. 8 seeded, topped No. 9 Nebraska Lutheran 25-22, 22-25, 27-25

Second Round

BDS, the No. 2 seed, topped Shelby-RC 25-18 and 25-9

Exeter-Milligan won over High Plains 25-22, 18-25 and 25-20

Meridian, the No. 3 seed, won 2-0 over Dorchester by 25-20 and 25-17

No. 1 seed Cross County topped East Butler 15-25, 25-24 and 25-18.

Exeter-Milligan 2, High Plains 0

Junior Savana Krupicka had 13 kills on 33 of 40 swings. Junior Malorie Staskal and freshman Kaydence Haase finished with nine each as the Timberwolves evened the season series with the High Plains Storm.

High Plains was a 3-1 winner last week at Exeter-Milligan

The Timberwolves recorded seven ace serves as senior Jozie Kanode served up four and Haase added two; Kanode and sophomore Lily Jeffries led the defense with 13 digs each while Haase added 11 and Kanode had 26 set assists.

High Plains did not provide stats.

Cross County 2 East Butler 1

The Tigers came out swinging and took the first set from the tournament’s top seed, but the Cougars bounced back to win the final two sets and take the match 2-1.

Senior Bren Lemburg hammered a match-high 16 kills on 38 of 41 swings, junior Shyanne Anderson added 13 winners and junior Lilly Peterson notched six. Bricelynn Larson rounded out the attack with three kills and led Cross County at the net with a trio of blocks.

Anderson crushed two aces and Jayden Fellows and Sydney Hengelfelt both added one for the Cougars. Lemburg recorded a team-high 15 digs and Hengelfelt led the way with 33 assists.

Shelby-RC 2, Hampton 0

The Hampton Hawks had the advantage early in Saturday’s opener as they led by four to five pints for most of the first set. The Huskies, however, battled through some serve receive issues and came back for the 25-22 win.

SRC (18-9) took control of the second set and Hampton could never recover.

Hampton was led by senior Lillian Dose with four kills and six digs; junior Novae Lassen had three kills, two aces and four digs. Sophomore Gavin Gilmore roped three kills and added two digs.

Sophomore setter Reagan Hansen was 47 of 49 setting with 10 assists.

Junior Shae Kingery also chipped in with two ace serves.

High Plains, 2 McCool Junction 0

The High Plains Storm earned their way into the second round with a 25-16, 25-22 win over the McCool Mustangs.

High Plains was charted with 22 kills on 69 of 82 swings with senior Kenzie Wruble the team leader with eight and fellow senior Hailey Lindburg chipping in with five.

The Storm served up eight aces with two each from Lindburg, sophomore Rylee Ackerson and Addison Lindburg.

Wruble and Lindburg led the defense with 10 digs each and sophomore Courtney Carlstrom led the team with 15 set assists.

The Mustangs had 15 kills. Junior McKenna Yates was the team leader with five, while sophomore Josey Vodicka and junior Kaeli Meehan finished with four each.

Meehan had two ace serves; Lana Rae finished with two blocks; Yates led the way with two digs; junior Briann Stutzman had seven set assists and freshman Ella Clark added five.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Giltner 0

The Timberwolves opened the tournament with a solid 2-0 win over the Giltner Hornets.

EM hammered 28 kills in two sets as Staskal had 12 winners, Krupicka nine and Haase six. As a team the T-Wolves were 52 of 56 with a .429 hitting percentage.

Both Kanode and Jeffries had three aces; Krupicka and freshman Kiley Oldehoeft finished with two blocks and Kanode also led the way in setting with 24 assists on 41 of 41 chances.

On defense, Jeffries had seven digs, Kanode five, Haase and Staskal four each.