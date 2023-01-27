Cross County advances with 67-41 over Nebraska Lutheran

YORK – It wasn’t until senior Trey Richert hit a jumper with 5:41 to play in the second quarter that the Nebraska Lutheran Knights had their first field goal of the game.

By that time the No. 2 seed Cross County Cougars were working on a double-digit lead and with a balanced overall effort advanced to the Crossroads Conference boys championship game with a 67-41 win over the Knights at York City Auditorium.

Cross County improved to 15-2 with the win and will face D2 No. 4 Osceola in a rematch of last year’s final won by Cross County 54-50 in overtime.

The Cougars had four players in double figures as they came at the Knights from every direction imaginable.

The Cougars led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter and 28-19 at the half. Cross County was without the services of leading scorer junior Tanner Hollinger at 15.4 points per game.

That didn’t seem to have any effect on the Cougars as junior Alex Noyd put up 12 points, juniors Ashton Seim and James Elgin added 11 each and sophomore Wyatt Hengelfelt chipped in with 10.

The Cougars extended their lead to 50-31 through three quarters. The Knights were unable to get untracked offensively hitting just 14 of 42 shots from the field and 4 of 15 from 3-point range. Lutheran was 9 of 13 at the line.

The Knights were led in scoring by junior Isaac Beiermann with 10. Senior Trey Richert who came in averaging better than 21 points per game was held to just nine.

Cross County was 27 of 61 from the field and that included 4 of 16 on 3-point shots and they also went 9 of 13 at the foul line.

Another huge factor was the Cougars’ 42-23 advantage on the boards and they also committed just 11 turnovers to 15 for the Knights.

Nebraska Lutheran and BDS battled in the third-place game on Friday.

Nebraska Lutheran (12-4) 3 16 14 8-41

Cross County (15-2) 10 18 22 17-67

NL (41)- Corwin 7, Richert 9, Beiermann 10, Vogt 6, Hueske 2, Otte 3, Eldridge 2, Dressel 2. Totals- 14-42 (4-15) 9-13-41.

CC (67)- Miller 6, Hansen 7, Anderson 2, Seim 11, H. Allen 2, Noyd 12, Hengelfelt 10, Elgin 11, Waller 5, B. Allen 2. Totals-27-61 (4-16) 9-13-67