Cross County advances to Runza finals with win over Milford

STROMSBURG-The Milford girls basketball team came into the Runza Holiday Tournament with a record of 3-4, but that record was very deceiving.

Milford advanced to the semifinals by upsetting D-1 rated BDS and Cross County slipped past the Superior Wildcats 39-36 in their first round games last Tuesday.

The Eagles losses on the season counting Tuesday night’s 48-34 loss to the Cross County Cougars have come to teams with combined records of 27-4.

Cross County (7-1) jumped to the early lead and never let go as Cross County will take on Wood River (7-1) a 63-55 winner over Central City.

The Cougars led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at the break as senior Erica Stratman scored eight of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter and she added nine in the third quarter as the Cougars took a 38-30 lead to the final eight minutes.

Stratman was 9 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to account for her scoring.

Any chance the Milford girls’ had of coming back in the fourth quarter was shut down by the Cougars defense which held the Eagles to just four points.