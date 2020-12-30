Cross County advances to Runza finals with win over Milford

STROMSBURG-The Milford girls basketball team came into the Runza Holiday Tournament with a record of 3-4, but that record was very deceiving.
Milford advanced to the semifinals by upsetting D-1 rated BDS and Cross County slipped past the Superior Wildcats 39-36 in their first round games last Tuesday.
The Eagles losses on the season counting Tuesday night’s 48-34 loss to the Cross County Cougars have come to teams with combined records of 27-4.
Cross County (7-1) jumped to the early lead and never let go as Cross County will take on Wood River (7-1) a 63-55 winner over Central City.
The Cougars led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at the break as senior Erica Stratman scored eight of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter and she added nine in the third quarter as the Cougars took a 38-30 lead to the final eight minutes.
Stratman was 9 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to account for her scoring.
Any chance the Milford girls’ had of coming back in the fourth quarter was shut down by the Cougars defense which held the Eagles to just four points.
Adding 10 points was freshman Shyanne Anderson and her scoring included two 3-pointers, while senior Cortlyn Schaefer had eight points’ a team high seven rebounds; seven assists and three steals.
Cross County was an even 50- percent from the field as they connected on 17 of 34 field goals and that included 5 of 12 three-pointers. The Cougars were 9 of 15 from the field.
Milford was paced in scoring by sophomore Kaitlin Kontor with 10 points, followed by senior Hannah Kepler with nine and junior Sydney Stelling added six.
The Eagles were 8 of 12 from the free throw line and they knocked down two 3-pointers in the loss.
Cross County and Wood River were scheduled to play on Tuesday night in Central City at 6p.m.
Milford (3-5) 6 12 12 4-34
Cross County (7-1) 14 13 11 10- 48