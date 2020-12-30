 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cross County advances to Runza finals with win over Milford
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cross County advances to Runza finals with win over Milford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cross County Girls Basketball

Cross County Cougars head coach Mitch Boshart goes over strategy with his starting five just before the start of the Cougars home opener against the Shelby-Rising City Huskies. Cross County improved to 7-1 on Monday night with a 48-34 win over the Milford Eagles in the semifinals of the Runza Holiday Classic.

 News-Times file photo

STROMSBURG-The Milford girls basketball team came into the Runza Holiday Tournament with a record of 3-4, but that record was very deceiving.

Milford advanced to the semifinals by upsetting D-1 rated BDS and Cross County slipped past the Superior Wildcats 39-36 in their first round games last Tuesday.

The Eagles losses on the season counting Tuesday night’s 48-34 loss to the Cross County Cougars have come to teams with combined records of 27-4.

Cross County (7-1) jumped to the early lead and never let go as Cross County will take on Wood River (7-1) a 63-55 winner over Central City.

The Cougars led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at the break as senior Erica Stratman scored eight of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter and she added nine in the third quarter as the Cougars took a 38-30 lead to the final eight minutes.

Cross County senior Erica Stratman

The Cougars 6-foot- 1 inch senior past Erica Stratman put a game high 21 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field as the 7-1 Cross County Cougars advanced to the finals of the Runza Holiday Classic where they will take on the 7-1 Wood River Eagles in the championship game.

Stratman was 9 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to account for her scoring.

Any chance the Milford girls’ had of coming back in the fourth quarter was shut down by the Cougars defense which held the Eagles to just four points.

Adding 10 points was freshman Shyanne Anderson and her scoring included two 3-pointers, while senior Cortlyn Schaefer had eight points’ a team high seven rebounds; seven assists and three steals.

Cross County was an even 50- percent from the field as they connected on 17 of 34 field goals and that included 5 of 12 three-pointers. The Cougars were 9 of 15 from the field.

Milford was paced in scoring by sophomore Kaitlin Kontor with 10 points, followed by senior Hannah Kepler with nine and junior Sydney Stelling added six.

The Eagles were 8 of 12 from the free throw line and they knocked down two 3-pointers in the loss.

Cross County and Wood River were scheduled to play on Tuesday night in Central City at 6p.m.

Milford (3-5) 6 12 12 4-34

Cross County (7-1) 14 13 11 10- 48

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News