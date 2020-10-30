Cross County advances to Class D-1 quarterfinals

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — The show goes on.

Even if it took place 175 miles from home.

What show is that? The Cross County Cougars football team and its unbeaten season. The Cougars traveled to Cambridge — just under a three-hour drive to southwest Nebraska, not far from the Kansas border — on Friday night where they met the Trojans for a Class D-1 second-round playoff game.

Cross County won 54-16 to advance to the quarterfinals, and had backups playing the majority of the second-half snaps with a running clock.

It’s spooky season, but Cambridge didn’t like the treats that Cross County handed out. That included 536 rushing yards, a 14.4 yards-per-carry average and six rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Carter Seim busted loose for scoring runs of 61, 47 and 75 yards while his senior backfield mate, Isaac Noyd, rattled off touchdown runs of 72 and 31, all in the first half.

“We felt like the boys prepared really well all week and I think that showed,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “We were fired up and ready to go. We communicated well, believed in each other and came out and got things going offensively.”