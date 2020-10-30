Cross County advances to Class D-1 quarterfinals

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — The show goes on.
Even if it took place 175 miles from home.
What show is that? The Cross County Cougars football team and its unbeaten season. The Cougars traveled to Cambridge — just under a three-hour drive to southwest Nebraska, not far from the Kansas border — on Friday night where they met the Trojans for a Class D-1 second-round playoff game.
Cross County won 54-16 to advance to the quarterfinals, and had backups playing the majority of the second-half snaps with a running clock.
It’s spooky season, but Cambridge didn’t like the treats that Cross County handed out. That included 536 rushing yards, a 14.4 yards-per-carry average and six rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Carter Seim busted loose for scoring runs of 61, 47 and 75 yards while his senior backfield mate, Isaac Noyd, rattled off touchdown runs of 72 and 31, all in the first half.
“We felt like the boys prepared really well all week and I think that showed,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “We were fired up and ready to go. We communicated well, believed in each other and came out and got things going offensively.”
Cross County’s top unit on defense — led by Dakota Wesleyan football commit Christian Rystrom, who set the school record for most tackles in a game last week against Clarkson/Leigh with 17 — was stout and didn’t give up a score while it was on the field. Rystrom led the defense with 11 stops in the win and was the main 2-point conversion back.
“The defense played really well when the ones were in there,” DeLano said. “I believe we kept them to zero, and that’s tough to do in eight-man and in an eight-man playoff game.”
Back to the bus the Cougars went after the game. The long drive is much more enjoyable after a win that it would’ve been the other way around.
“That would’ve been a long, long trip home when you’re sad,” DeLano said. “But we’re excited about next week. The weather is gonna be nice and it’s going to be a home game, and that’s back-to-back years for us.
Support Local Journalism
“That’s part of what we’re trying to build here — culture-wise, program-wise. So we’re proud of our boys, we love ‘em and we’re ready to get back to work.”
Cross County (10-0) 16 24 14 0 — 54
At Cambridge (4-4) 0 0 8 8 — 16
CC: Isaac Noyd 72 run (Christian Rystrom 2-point run)
CC: Noyd 31 run (Rystrom 2-point run)
CC: Carter Seim 61 run (Rystrom 2-point run)
CC: Cory Hollinger 10 pass from Shayden Lundstrom (Seim 2-point run)
CC: Seim 47 run (Rystrom 2-point run)
CC: Seim 75 run (Haiden Hild 2-point run)
CC: Zach Haug 4 run (2-point run failed)
C: Ethan Sides 50 run (Wyatt Ervin 2-point catch from Derek Trompke)
C: Kohan Grindle 59 pass from Trompke (2-point run good)
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 1.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 2.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 3.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 4.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 5.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 6.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 7.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 8.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 9.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 10.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 11.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 12.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 13.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 14.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 15.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 16.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 17.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 18.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 19.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 20.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 21.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 22.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 23.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 24.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 25.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 26.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 27.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 28.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!