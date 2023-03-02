LINCOLN – In the NSAA record book Crofton High School and Cross County High School are right next to each other.

That is where the similarities end.

Crofton has won 10 C1 or C2 state championships since 2005 and in Cross County’s only appearance in 2006 they made the championship game in D1, but lost to Humphrey St. Francis.

Following Thursday’s 49-27 loss to the Crofton Warriors in the first round of the C2 state tournament, Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart said what Crofton does with their pressure affects so many other facets of a team’s game.

“The pressure just got to us. That is one thing when you talk to coaches who were sending us information on them is that their pressure is really hard to simulate,” said Boshart. “It’s just hard to simulate what they got and they are running eight girls out consistently and they are able to keep legs fresh and keep the pressure up. We had some communication issues trying to get set up on offense and their defensive pressure causes you to rush and speed up on offense.”

The Cougars took a 3-0 lead when junior Shyanne Anderson scored three points the old fashioned way, and another Anderson basket at the 1:48 mark of the first quarter pulled the Cougars to within 8-6.

That’s when the pressure started to kick in.

Turnovers on two possessions and two easy scores for the Warriors had them on top 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

“I usually try not to call a time out until the other coach does, but the back-to-back turnovers I just felt I had to try and stop the bleeding,” said Boshart. “There is a reason they are here every single year, so hats off to them.”

The lead continued to grow in the second quarter as the Cougars struggled from the field going 1 of 13 and just 8 of 38 in the game. Another facet of the Cross County offense which may have been impacted by the Warriors’ pressure was the 1 of 14 3-point shooting.

Crofton led 27-13 at the half and that is when 6-0 senior post Caitlin Guenther took over scoring seven of her game-high 20 points while the Cougars could not make up any ground. Other than Guenther, Sammie Allen added eight and they also got seven points each from Cassie Allen and Ellie Tramp.

Crofton was just 17 of 49 in the game from the field, but their work on the offensive glass was another huge factor that allowed them to get second and third shots in the second quarter. They were just 2 of 12 on 3-pointers and 13 of 20 at the line.

Cross County was 10 of 19 at the free throw line. Anderson led the scoring with nine, while Ema Dickey, Lilly Peterson and Lindee Kelley had five each.

Crofton held a 40-31 rebounding advantage and committed 10 turnovers to 20 for the Cougars.

Cross County does not have a senior on the team, so Boshart said this squad will learn from this experience.

“Tonight was a little bit of a baptism by fire of what other teams do. Today was a learning opportunity for us. Losses happen and it’s tough to go through a perfect season, so we preach to use the losses as a learning tool,” Boshart said. “The best part of the locker conversation we just had was the last couple of years we were close and we had good seasons going for us. We were always trying to break through and we were on the doorstop, but something was always holding us back. So this team was able to step up and knock down the wall and we made it here.”

Cross County (21-5) 7 6 8 6-27

Crofton (24-2) 14 13 14 8-49

CC (27)- Dickey 5, Hengelfelt 1, L. Peterson 5, Waller 2, Anderson 9, Kelley 5. Totals-8-38 (1-14) 10-19-27

CROF (49)- C. Allen 7, S. Allen 8, Wiebelhaus 4, J. Allen 2, Guenther 20, Tramp 7, Sprakel 1. Totals-17-49 (2-12) 13-20-49