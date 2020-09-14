Crete’s Mach silences York bats in 8-0 Cardinal win

YORK-York started off a grueling week of softball on Monday night with the Class B No. 6 Crete Cardinals in town for Central Conference regular season action.

It was senior night at the York Ballpark Complex as the coaches and fans paid tribute to York senior’s Anna Liston, Elizabeth Liston, Meaghan Rowe and Cassidy Cole.

Crete senior Lexi Mach didn’t do the Dukes any favors however as she tossed a two-hit shutout and the Cardinals went back to Saline County with an 8-0 win.

Crete improves to 8-5 and the Dukes slip to 6-7 with a five more games scheduled this week with a road trip to Holdrege tonight and on Thursday York will make up their rained out game from last week with No. 10 Beatrice on Thursday at home.

On Saturday the field at the Hastings Invite played at the Smith Softball Complex includes; Class A Lincoln Pius X; Class B ranked No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic; No.2 Hastings; No. 3 Norris and No. 5 Seward.

On Monday night the Dukes could get no offense going against Mach who surrendered a second inning lead-off infield single to York junior Mattie Pohl and a one-out line drive single to right field off the bat of junior Rebecca Libich in the fifth.