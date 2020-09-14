Crete’s Mach silences York bats in 8-0 Cardinal win

YORK-York started off a grueling week of softball on Monday night with the Class B No. 6 Crete Cardinals in town for Central Conference regular season action.
It was senior night at the York Ballpark Complex as the coaches and fans paid tribute to York senior’s Anna Liston, Elizabeth Liston, Meaghan Rowe and Cassidy Cole.
Crete senior Lexi Mach didn’t do the Dukes any favors however as she tossed a two-hit shutout and the Cardinals went back to Saline County with an 8-0 win.
Crete improves to 8-5 and the Dukes slip to 6-7 with a five more games scheduled this week with a road trip to Holdrege tonight and on Thursday York will make up their rained out game from last week with No. 10 Beatrice on Thursday at home.
On Saturday the field at the Hastings Invite played at the Smith Softball Complex includes; Class A Lincoln Pius X; Class B ranked No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic; No.2 Hastings; No. 3 Norris and No. 5 Seward.
On Monday night the Dukes could get no offense going against Mach who surrendered a second inning lead-off infield single to York junior Mattie Pohl and a one-out line drive single to right field off the bat of junior Rebecca Libich in the fifth.
The Dukes best scoring chances came in the second when after Pohl singled, Sam McDaniel walked, but Mach struckout the next three batters and the threat was ended.
In the fifth, down 8-0, York had a runner at first and Mach recorded strikeouts number six and seven to end the game.
Crete picked up an unearned run in the top of the first, and added a five in the third with the big blow a two-run home run off the bat of Leah Jurgens and a two-run single off the bat of Jordyn Coe that greeted relief pitcher Lauryn Haggadone.
Starting on the mound was Rowe who allowed six hits and six runs and recorded three strikeouts while Haggadone worked the final 2 2/3 giving up seven hits and two runs and she had one K.
Crete finished with 13 hits as Jurgens had two hits with two RBIs; Cassidy Skillett was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, Karlee Henning doubled twice in three at bats and Mackenzie Steuer had two hits and led the team with three runs batted in.
Crete (8-5) 105 20- 8 13 0
York (6-7) 000 00- 0 2 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!