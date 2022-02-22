Crete has York's number, upsets No. 8 Dukes in subdistrict

YORK - The Crete Cardinals and the York Dukes were matching each other blow for blow in the fourth quarter.

The lead changed hands six times over the final eight minutes, before a pair of free throws and a Duke turnover all but sealed the Crete Cardinals’ 45-42 win in the first round of the B-6 subdistrict in York.

A 3-point shooting foul against the Dukes and three free throws from 6-3 sophomore Aidan McDowell gave Crete a 39-36 lead, but the Dukes took back the advantage on a Seevers drive and bucket followed by an offensive putback by Austin Phinney to give York the 40-39 lead.

The big factor in the fourth quarter in the Cardinals favor came at the free throw line where the Cardinals were 9 of 12 and 12 of 15 in the game.

With 47.7 seconds to play, Phinney canned the Dukes’ final two points from the free throw line to make it 42-41.

Crete junior Jabin Gardiner drove and scored two of his 12 points to give the Cardinals a 43-42 lead with 20.5 seconds to play.

York worked the ball down court and got it into Garrett Ivey’s hands, but the junior got caught in the air and the pass was tipped into the hands of McDowell who sank two more free throws with five seconds to play. McDowell led Crete with 16 points, while Mason Crumbliss added 11 giving the Cardinals three players in double figures.

York got the ball past the half court and Crete fouled Ivey. He missed the free throw, Crete rebounded and that sealed the win.

“Same way we lost the last one to them. Battle, battle, take the lead late and then we just could not get a stop,” said Dukes’ head coach Scott Lamberty. “Their length was critical. They put #32 (Jabin Gardiner) on Garrett Ivey, then when Seevers got hot they switched up and he did a good job. They switched and after that we just couldn’t get in rhythm, we tried to get a couple different looks, but we just didn’t’ get into it right away.”

York junior Ryan Seevers was the Dukes’ catalyst on offense as he scored a game-high 21 points, 12 in the third quarter when York erased a three-point 18-15 halftime Crete lead. Other than Seevers, Phinney had eight and Ivey seven.

York was 17 of 41 from the field and that included 3 of 14 on 3-point attempts. York was just 5 of 8 at the foul line.

Crete finished at 50% from the floor, 16 of 32, but struggled from behind the 3-point arc hitting just 1 of 8. Crete outrebounded the Dukes 24-19 but the Dukes had just 10 turnovers to the Cardinals’ 14.

Despite the loss Lamberty is still planning on the team traveling somewhere on Saturday for district finals action.

“We controlled our destiny, now we don’t have that control. We will go somewhere on Saturday, we will just have to wait and see where we are going to go. As far as I know anyway. If a couple of the top teams lose then you never know it could bump us down outside of where we need to be,” Lamberty said. “I told the kids it wasn’t about their effort, it never is. These guys play hard and give all they have every time out.”

York will have to wait until Thursday to see if their resume in the regular season will be good enough to get them a seat in the 16-team district field.

Crete (11-12) 4 14 12 15-45

York (15-8) 9 6 15 12-42

Unofficial scoring

CRETE (45) - Te Brink 4, McDowell 16, Crumbliss 11, Wendelin 2, Gardiner 12. Totals-16-32 (1-8) 12-15-45.

YORK (42)-Ivey 7, L. Snodgrass 4, Seevers 21, Huston 2, Phinney 8. Totals-17-41 (3-14) 5-8-42.