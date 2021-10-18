CRC volleyball tourney off and running for 2021

CRC takes center stage at York High School
Early action sees lower seeds advance to second round
YORK – The No. 9, the No.10 and No. 11 seeds at the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament all advanced through the first round on Saturday at York High School.
Things returned to normal after the first round as the No. 1 BDS Eagles, the No. 2 Cross County Cougars, Exeter-Milligan, the No. 3 seed, and No. 5 Meridian all advanced to the semifinals.
The only top four seed to go down on Saturday was the High Plains Storm who came in as the No. 4 seed. The Storm defeated McCool Junction in the opening game, but fell to Meridian 2-0.
Here are the rest of the results.
First round
Shelby-RC 2, Hampton 1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-23)
High Plains 2, McCool JCT 0 (25-12, 25-7)
Meridian 2, Dorchester 0 (25-10, 25-17)
East Butler 2, Giltner 1 (25-21, 13-25, 25-23)
Second round
Meridian 2, High Plains 0 (25-15, 25-18)
Cross County 2, East Butler 0 (25-8, 25-20)
BDS 2, Shelby-RC 0 (25-12, 25-11)
Exeter-Milligan 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0 (25-12, 25-10)
SRC 2, Hampton 1
The Hawks slammed 21 team kills with senior Kylie Mersch leading the way with nine and fellow senior Zaya Stuart added eight.
Shae Kingery served up three aces on 10 of 12 serves, Mersch had seven assists on 22 of 23 chances for Hampton and Kaylie Joseph led the defense with 17 digs.
In setting, Nevaek Lukassen was the team leader with 11 assists on 27 of 28 sets.
High Plains 2, McCool JCT 0
The Mustang offense was held to just four kills, with sophomore McKenna Yates picking up two to lead the team.
The Storm pounded 18 kills with junior Hailey Lindburg the team leader with six. Courtney Carlstrom chipped in with four.
The Storm served up six aces with Kenzie Wruble the team leader with seven and McCool Junction had three total as Josey Vodicka led the way with two.
Cross County 2, East Butler 0
The Cougars made quick work of the East Butler Tigers with a total of 17 team kills as Bren Lemburg was the team leader with five and both Chloe Sandell and Bricelynn Larson added four each.
Larson also led the way on defense with two stuff blocks and sophomore Shyanne Anderson had seven aces, eight digs and set up the offense with 13 assists.
Lilly Peterson was credited with seven digs while Chesney Sundberg added five.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
The Timberwolves finished off the 2-0 sweep of the Nebraska Lutheran Knights with 24 team kills. Senior Cameran Jansky put down 12 winners on 16 of 17 swings and sophomore Mallorie Staskal added five on 8 of 10 swings.
EM had six aces with sophomore Morgan White the team leader with two. Jansky had two blocks, junior Jozie Kanode led the defense with six digs and senior Emma Olsen was 31 of 31 setting with 21 set assists.