CRC volleyball tourney off and running for 2021

BDS 2, Shelby-RC 0 (25-12, 25-11)

Exeter-Milligan 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0 (25-12, 25-10)

SRC 2, Hampton 1

The Hawks slammed 21 team kills with senior Kylie Mersch leading the way with nine and fellow senior Zaya Stuart added eight.

Shae Kingery served up three aces on 10 of 12 serves, Mersch had seven assists on 22 of 23 chances for Hampton and Kaylie Joseph led the defense with 17 digs.

In setting, Nevaek Lukassen was the team leader with 11 assists on 27 of 28 sets.

High Plains 2, McCool JCT 0

The Mustang offense was held to just four kills, with sophomore McKenna Yates picking up two to lead the team.

The Storm pounded 18 kills with junior Hailey Lindburg the team leader with six. Courtney Carlstrom chipped in with four.

The Storm served up six aces with Kenzie Wruble the team leader with seven and McCool Junction had three total as Josey Vodicka led the way with two.

Cross County 2, East Butler 0