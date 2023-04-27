OSCEOLA – The weather doesn't look to be a problem this year as 12 teams will load the bus early Saturday morning and make their way to Osceola High School for the Crossroads Conference Track and Field championships.

Last year, the meet was moved from a Saturday to the following Tuesday due to wet and cold weather.

The Shelby-Rising City girls will be looking to repeat their 2022 championship, while the Osceola Bulldogs, who were runner-up in the Class D team race at state, will look to keep the boys title in Osceola.

In 2022, Cross County’s Josi Noble won the Gayle Arnett Award for the second time in a row, while Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney won the 100, 200 and 400 to capture the award on the boy’s side.

Noble is now competing for Concordia University and Zelasney has just returned to the track after missing the first part of the season.

The field also consists of six boys who will be looking to defend their title in their events, while the girls have 10 athletes who look to repeat as conference champions.

Looking at the girls field

There will be 11 events where state leaders will be featured in the girls competition. Several athletes will be looking to retain their conference titles as McCool Junction Payton Gerken is back to defend her titles in the 1600 and 3200 meter races. Gerken is among the leaders in the 3200 with a time of 13:06.43, as is Giltner’s Gracie Kreutz with a time of 13:18.10.

Osceola’s Rori Wieseman was the champion in the 100 and 200 meters in 2022, and she will have a large field of state leaders coming after her titles. Wieseman is the Class D leader in the 100 (12.24) and her teammate Fayth Winkelman is just ahead of her in the 200 with a time of 26.43.

The 100 meters field will also include Liberty Baker of SRC (12.51); Camryn Kocian, East Butler, (12.74), McCool Junction junior McKenna Yates (12.82) and BDS’ BraeLynn Rentz with a time of 12.84.

In the 200, Yates and Baker are among the state leaders. McCool Junction’s Jadon Hess will defend in the 800, as will Baker in the 100-meter hurdles (14.58) where she is among the state leaders. In the throws, BDS' JessaLynn Hudson is the Class D state leader in the shot put (44-10) and second in the discus (132-2); the senior will be the favorite to win both of those events.

Meridian’s Kaylee Pribyl leads Class D in the long jump (17-6 ½); she is also number one in the pole vault (11-0) and is the defending champion in both events. In the pole vault, Janna Roberts of Osceola (10-1), Kylee Krol of Cross County (9-6) and Jozie Kanode of Exeter-Milligan are all among the state leaders.

Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka is the defending champion in the triple jump and among the state leaders with a season best of 34-2. She will have competition from Meridian’s McKenzie Hoffstetter, who has posted a mark of 33-8.

Yates has cleared 5-2 this year in the high jump and is second in Class D, and she will have to go up against Shelby-RC senior Zoey Walker who is the defending champion and has cleared 5-4 this year, which is third best in Class C. East Butler’s Haley Klement has also joined the five-foot club this year.

In the relays Osceola’s 4x100 has the best time in Class D (51.13).

Looking at the boys field

Osceola’s Zelasney is the defending state champion in Class D two years running in the 100, 200 and 400 meter events. He is the returning champion in all three of those coming into the Crossroads Conference meet.

Zelasney has just returned to the track after missing the start of the season. He comes in with the second-best time in the 400 meters in Class D with a 52.34 and is third in the 200 with a 22.74.

In the 100 meters, Gavin Morris of High Plains (10.99), Trevor Hueske of Nebraska Lutheran (11.12) and Ryland Garretson of McCool Junction with an 11.01 will challenge for the crown.

In the 200 Garretson (22.95) and Morris (23.08) will offer the strongest challenges.

BDS’ Tanner Bolte and Eli Weber are among the leaders in the shot put as Bolte has a season best of 49-0 and Weber 48-6. Cross County’s Alex Noyd and Izaac Dickey will offer challenges in the throws.

In the discus, Easton Weber of BDS (141-1) and Noyd (147-5) along with Eli Weber (146-11) will be the likely trio to battle for the title. Eli Weber is the defending conference champion.

In the high jump, Nebraska Lutheran’s Trey Richert has cleared 6-0 and will defend his 2022 title.

Other returning champions include Trent Neville of McCool Junction in the 800 and the Mustangs' Lucas Beversdorf in the pole vault where Exeter-Milligan’s Tyler Due is seventh in D with a jump of 12-0.

High Plains 4x100 relay sixth is sixth in Class D (46.00); in the 4x400 High Plains currently sits seventh. East Butler’s 4x800 is second and McCool Junction's is fourth.