CRC tournament completes successful run at York High School

YORK – The Crossroads Conference volleyball tournament completed a successful three-day run at York High School on Tuesday night with one of the more exciting championship games in a long time.

In looking back to August when the jury was still out as to whether there would even be a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CRC once again provided us with some great matches and York High School served as a great host while the York City Auditorium undergoes some restoration.

The Cross County Cougars, as the No. 6 seed, upset top seed and Class D-1 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 3-2 in a classic championship final.

There were also great individual performances over the course of the three days, and as has been the case for the past 10 years, the York News-Times has picked a Crossroads Conference All-Tournament team.

Because there were so many players deserving to be recognized for their efforts, we have included honorable mentions this year as well.

CRC All-Tournament Team

Captain

Cortlyn Schaefer, SR., Cross County