CRC tournament completes successful run at York High School

YORK – The Crossroads Conference volleyball tournament completed a successful three-day run at York High School on Tuesday night with one of the more exciting championship games in a long time.
In looking back to August when the jury was still out as to whether there would even be a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CRC once again provided us with some great matches and York High School served as a great host while the York City Auditorium undergoes some restoration.
The Cross County Cougars, as the No. 6 seed, upset top seed and Class D-1 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 3-2 in a classic championship final.
There were also great individual performances over the course of the three days, and as has been the case for the past 10 years, the York News-Times has picked a Crossroads Conference All-Tournament team.
Because there were so many players deserving to be recognized for their efforts, we have included honorable mentions this year as well.
CRC All-Tournament Team
Captain
Cortlyn Schaefer, SR., Cross County
Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer hammered 39 kills over the final two games of the tournament, including 21 on championship night. Schaefer was also tough at the net with six blocks during the semifinals and finals, and she also scooped up 45 digs on defense. Schaefer will play volleyball at Midland University in Fremont next fall.
Erica Stratman, SR., Cross County
At 6-foot-1, Cross County’s Erica Stratman made life tough on the teams during the tournament as she finished with 12 blocks over the final two nights of action and also put down 16 kills.
Macy Kamler, SR., BDS
Unofficially, the BDS senior had 16 kills in the Eagles’ sweep of McCool Junction in the semifinals and added another 22 in the championship game. Kamler had 12 ace serves total in the semifinals and finals, with nine of those coming in the championship game. Kamler also posted two blocks against McCool Junction. The BDS senior has committed to play volleyball at Dordt University in Iowa.
Mariah Sliva, JR., BDS
The 5-10 junior complimented Kamler at the net as she had seven kills in the win over McCool Junction and 19 in the loss to Cross County. She also had five of the team’s 18 service aces in the championship game.
Chloe Sandell, JR., Cross County
Sandell is one of the Cougars’ three 6-footers that made life at the net very difficult for the teams in the CRC tournament. Sandell was credited with seven blocks in the three-set win over Exeter-Milligan and four against BDS. As a team, Cross County had 21 stuff blocks over the final two games.
Cameran Jansky, JR., Exeter-Milligan
One of the more impressive lines for two days of action came from Exeter-Milligan junior Cameran Jansky. The 5-10 middle blocker had 25 kills, 26 digs, five blocks and two ace serves as the Timberwolves took third place.
Honorable Mention
Cross County: Shyanne Anderson; BDS: Jordan Bolte; Exeter-Milligan: Emma Olsen, Cammie Harrison; McCool Junction: Olivia Johnson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!