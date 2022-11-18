CRC run at state tournament now at 16 years

YORK – You have to go back to 2006 to find the last time the Crossroads Conference did not have a representative at the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.

Since 2007 and every year since the CRC has sent a total of 38 teams to Lincoln in November, including this year as the Cross County Cougars made the Class C2 field and both BDS and Meridian were among the final eight teams in D1.

BDS (28-6) was the only team to win their first match at state as they defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and would end up finishing third when they took down Maywood Hayes-Center in the third-place match. The Eagles finished fourth in the final Omaha World-Herald D1 ratings.

The Cross County Cougars went in as the No. 3 seed but fell to No. 6 Amherst and finished their year with a record of 29-5 and rated as the No. 7 team in C2.

The Meridian Mustangs came into state with the No. 6 seed and lost a four-setter to MHC and ended their year with a record of 27-5 and a No. 7 D1 ranking.

Exeter-Milligan pushed the Diller-Odell Griffins to the limits in the district final before losing 3-2 and completing a 19-12 year.

The High Plains Storm made their third district final in a row but dropped a 3-0 decision to then No. 1 Shelton and finished their year with a mark of 23-9.

Cross County was the regular season champion and tournament champion with an unblemished 12-0 record, while BDS, Meridian and High Plains all ended the year in a tie for second at 10-2.BDS was the tournament runner-up and Meridian placed third.

Shelby-Rising City had a strong campaign as they went 21-10 and Dorchester also finished above .500 with a record 15-13.

Every team in the conference came away with at least seven wins. East Butler was 15-17, Osceola went 10-18, McCool Junction 9-20, Giltner 9-21, Hampton 8-21 and Nebraska Lutheran was 7-20.

First Team All-Conference

Jessa Lynn Hudson SR. BDS

Bren Lemburg SR. Cross County

Kaylee Pribyl SR. Meridian

Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County

Jalaa Stewart JR. Meridian

Ava Larmon JR. Shelby-Rising City

Hayley Sliva SO. BDS

Jozie Kanode SR. Exeter-Milligan

Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County

Kenzie Wruble SR. High Plains

Sydney Hengelfelt FR. Cross County

Ashley Schlegel SR. BDS

Kaydence Haase FR. Exeter-Milligan

Honorable Mention

Cross County-Bricelynn Larson

Exeter-Milligan- Savanna Krupicka, Malorie Staskal

BDS- Malory Dickson

Osceola-Eastyn Kropatsch

Nebraska Lutheran- Lily Otte

High Plains- Hailey Lindburg

Shelby-RC- Liberty Baker

Meridian- Karia Niederklein, Jaylee Sobatka

Hampton- Lillian Dose

McCool Junction – McKenna Yates

Dorchester- Bailey Theis