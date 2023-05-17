SHELBY- The high school sports season will not even be officially over yet, but the all-star games will be getting underway next week in Shelby and Osceola.

On Tuesday, May 23 at Shelby-Rising City High School the Goldenrod Conference and Crossroads Conference All-Star Volleyball Game will be played and will get underway at 7 p.m.

CRC roster: Jozie Kanode of Exeter-Milligan; Liberty Baker of Shelby-Rising City; Bren Lemburg of Cross County; Kenzie Wruble of High Plains; Lily Otte of Nebraska Lutheran; Hailey Lindburg of High Plains; Lillian Dose of Hampton; Ashley Schlegel of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley; Kaylee Pribyl of Meridian; JessLynn Hudson of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley; Malory Dickson of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

Emmie Noyd of Cross County is the Head Coach and Kari Jo Alfs of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley will be Assistant Coach.

GRC roster: Cora Gideon of Burwell; Taya Engle of Central Valley; Kayce Martinsen of Riverside; Kylee Wessel of Humphrey St. Francis; Emma Baumgart of Humphrey St. Francis; Emma Rankin of Riverside; Teagan Gonsior of Fullerton; Jaime Wysocki of Elba; Reghan Flynn of Nebraska Christian; Tessa Deets of Humphrey St. Francis; Hannah Baumgart of Humphrey St. Francis.

Amy Schreiber of Nebraska Christian is the Head Coach and Meridee Heikes of Riverside will be Assistant Coach.

On Friday, May 26 the GRC will take on the CRC in both girls and boys all-star basketball action at Osceola High School. Games will start at 6 p.m. with the girls, followed by the boys at 8 p.m.

CRC girls roster: JessaLynn Hudson of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley; Lily Otte of Nebraska Lutheran; Lillian Dose of Hampton; Jaslyn Ward of Meridian; Hannah Miller of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley; Hailey Lindburg of High Plains; Kaylee Pribyl of Meridian; Jasmine Turrubiates of Exeter-Milligan; Jozie Kanode of Exeter-Milligan; Carynn Bongers of East Butler. ALTERNATES: Addison Wilson of Giltner.

CRC boys roster: Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola; Trey Richert of Nebraska Lutheran; Cameron Hoins of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley; Alex Pierce of East Butler; Marcus Krupicka of Exeter-Milligan; Trevor Hueske of Nebraska Lutheran; Carson Borgman of East Butler; Zach Hoins of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley; Kolton Neujahr of Osceola; Trent Neville of McCool Junction. ALTERNATES: Garrett Tachovsky of Dorchester and Hayden Allen of Cross County.