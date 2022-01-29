CRC gallery- Girls semifinal Exeter Milligan vs. Meridian
- Steve Moseley photos
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's what the Journal Star learned about the Dragons' vacated title in four parts: the transfer, the complaint, the ruling and the aftermath.
- Updated
YORK – The first meeting between the BDS Eagles and Cross County Cougars this season was a laugher.
- Updated
Anna Briggs, JR., York
- Updated
Top seeds take the court at CRC on Monday
GENEVA – On a night when the Fillmore Central Panthers celebrated head coach Shad Eberhardt’s 100th win from last Friday over Tri-County and …
- Updated
YORK – The second day of the Crossroads Conference Girls Basketball Tournament began with top-seeded and defending champ Cross County taking o…
- Updated
SEWARD – Entering the fourth quarter, the York Dukes needed a spark. Moments earlier, Adams Central’s Paul Fago canned a triple just ahead of …
- Updated
If Trev Alberts hadn't taken Nebraska's AD job, John Cook says, he would've taken it because Husker athletics "were on the edge of the cliff."
- Updated
YORK – The No. 2 seed York Dukes trailed the No. 7 seed Crete Cardinals 16-15 at halftime of Tuesday night’s Central Conference Tournament qua…
Cameron Graham, SR., Cross County/Osceola Wrestling