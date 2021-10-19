CRC championship match a thriller

YORK – The Exeter-Milligan attack could not find any holes in the BDS defense for most of the first and part of the second sets.
Just when the Timberwolves’ offense got a good look at an open court, the BDS front line held their ground and snuffed out the attack time and time again.
The D-2 No. 5 Eagles held off a strong first set effort by the Timberwolves as Exeter-Milligan made it close in a 25-20 final.
BDS appeared to be on a one-way track to the championship before Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky derailed the Eagles engine and the rest of the Timberwolves followed her.
The Eagles were on top 14-4, when the Timberwolves went on a 7-1 run to make it 15-11. Jansky had four kills in the run and an ace block.
Exeter-Milligan was not done as back-to-back kills from sophomore Savannah Krupicka made it a one point lead at 16-15, then the sophomore drilled her third winner of the set to tie the score at 16-16.
Exeter-Milligan went on top 19-18, but a misguided attack by the T-Wolves knotted the set at 19-19.
Exeter-Milligan led 23-21 when BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs used her final time out of the set.
BDS tied the score at 23-23, but that was it as the T-Wolves scored the final two points for the 25-23 win.
BDS came out strong in the third opening a 10-3 lead. Exeter-Milligan stopped the bleeding some and trimmed the margin to 17-12.
BDS won a critical rally to make it 19-13, but EM battled to make it 19-15 and then 20-16 after a Jansky kill.
BDS ended up with the third set win by the final score of 25-22.
The fourth set proved to be a lot like the first as BDS led early, EM fought back to tie and take the lead at 17-16, but a Malory Dickson kill tied it at 18-18.
A huge ace from Ashley Schlegel makes it 20-18, but Jansky responds with her fifth kill of the set. A lift on the Eagles knotted the score again at 20-20.
BDS goes up 22-20 on the strength of a missed attack and an ace by Taryn Fiala.
Due to the length of Tuesday’s championship game no stats , team or individual, were available.