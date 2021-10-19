CRC championship match a thriller

YORK – The Exeter-Milligan attack could not find any holes in the BDS defense for most of the first and part of the second sets.

Just when the Timberwolves’ offense got a good look at an open court, the BDS front line held their ground and snuffed out the attack time and time again.

The D-2 No. 5 Eagles held off a strong first set effort by the Timberwolves as Exeter-Milligan made it close in a 25-20 final.

BDS appeared to be on a one-way track to the championship before Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky derailed the Eagles engine and the rest of the Timberwolves followed her.

The Eagles were on top 14-4, when the Timberwolves went on a 7-1 run to make it 15-11. Jansky had four kills in the run and an ace block.

Exeter-Milligan was not done as back-to-back kills from sophomore Savannah Krupicka made it a one point lead at 16-15, then the sophomore drilled her third winner of the set to tie the score at 16-16.

Exeter-Milligan went on top 19-18, but a misguided attack by the T-Wolves knotted the set at 19-19.

Exeter-Milligan led 23-21 when BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs used her final time out of the set.