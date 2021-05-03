CRC boys get together for league championships

OSCEOLA - The Osceola Bulldogs dominated the sprints and the McCool Junction Mustangs made their living Saturday in the middle and long distance races.
That led up to a fight to the finish as the Bulldogs held a slight 136.5 to 134 point lead over the Mustangs heading to the final event.
Osceola won the 4x400 relay and with that took the team title at the Crossroads Conference meet on their home track, 146.5 to 140 over the Mustangs.
Bulldog Isaiah Zelasney won the 100, 200 and 400 Saturday and was named the Gail Arnett Outstanding Male Athlete.
The Cross County Cougars racked up 87 points for third place with one event win; fourth place went to Shelby-Rising City with 57 and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley rounded out the top five in a 13-team field with 51 points.
Exeter-Milligan placed ninth with 25 points; High Plains was 10th with 22.
The Bulldogs also won the 4x800 relay with McCool Junction taking second.
The bread and butter of the Mustang attack came from the 800 through 3200 races.
McCool Junction scored 62 points in those three races and added another 24 points in three relays.
Senior Tyler Neville won the 800 and 1600 where it was a 1-2-3 finish for the Mustangs with Jacob Brugger second and Luke Brugger third. Neville placed third in the pole vault.
Jacob Brugger, Anton Tachynskyi and Luke Brugger gave the Mustangs a 1-3-4 finish in the 3200.
The Mustangs got 18 points in the throws as Kaden Kirkpatrick won the shot put and placed second in the discus.
For the Cougars, Christian Rystrom won the 300 hurdles; the Cougar 4x400 relay crossed the finish line in second and Isaac Noyd was second in the long jump and the triple jump.
Damon Mickey, Lincoln Kelley and Alex Noyd added points in the throws.
Exeter-Milligan’s top efforts went to senior Jackson Beethe with a third place in the high jump and Casey Jindra matched that in the 100.
The Knights of Nebraska Lutheran got a fourth and sixth place finish from Trevor Hueske in the 100 and 200 that accounted for eight of the team’s 11 points.
Hampton’s Eli Arndt scored four of the Hawks five points with a fifth place in the 3200.
This marks the final week of regular season competition as district meets get underway on Wednesday, May 12 with Classes A and D.
Wednesday the High Plains Storm will be in Genoa at the Twin River Invite. Thursday the McCool Junction Mustangs will host both Exeter-Milligan and Nebraska Lutheran at the Paul Underwood Invite and Cross County hosts Hampton at the Cougars’ annual invite, also on Thursday.
Boys Team Scoring-1.Osceola (OSC) 146.5; 2.McCool Junction (MCJ) 140; 3.Cross County (CC) 87; 4.Shelby-Rising City (SRC) 57; 5.Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) 51; 6.East Butler (EB) 39; 7.Meridian (MER) 31.5; 8.Giltner (GIL) 27; 9.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 25; 10.High Plains (HP) 22; 11.Dorchester (DOR) 21; 12.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 11; 13.Hampton (HAM) 5
Event winners and area athletes who placed in top eight
100-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 11.19; 2.Owen McDonald, MCJ 11.52; 3.Casey Jindra, EM 11.55; 4.Trevor Hueske, NL 11.64; 5.Christian Rystrom, CC 11.68; 6.Tanner Wood, HP 11.69; 8.Carter Seim, CC 11.98
200-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 23.0; 4.Owen McDonald, MCJ 23.41; 6.Trevor Hueske, NL 23.80; 7.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 23.81; 8.Shayden Lundstrom, CC 25.10
400-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 52.11; 5.Owen McDonald, MCJ 53.94; 6.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 56.53; 7.Jackson Lindberg, CC 56.88; 8.Haiden Hild, CC 56.93
800-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 2:01.18; 3.Trent Neville, MCJ 2:14.88; 5.Preston Pinkelman, CC 2:18.13; 8.Anton Tachynskyi, MCJ 2:20.34
1600-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 5:09.00; 2.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 5:15.00; 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ 5:17.00; 8.Justin Gyhra, HAM 5:40.00
3200-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 11:28.64; 3.Anton Tachynskyi, MCJ 11:52.08; 4.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:57.36; 5.Eli Arndt, HAM 12:24.40; 8.Lucas Corwin, NL 12:29.86