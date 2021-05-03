CRC boys get together for league championships

OSCEOLA - The Osceola Bulldogs dominated the sprints and the McCool Junction Mustangs made their living Saturday in the middle and long distance races.

That led up to a fight to the finish as the Bulldogs held a slight 136.5 to 134 point lead over the Mustangs heading to the final event.

Osceola won the 4x400 relay and with that took the team title at the Crossroads Conference meet on their home track, 146.5 to 140 over the Mustangs.

Bulldog Isaiah Zelasney won the 100, 200 and 400 Saturday and was named the Gail Arnett Outstanding Male Athlete.

The Cross County Cougars racked up 87 points for third place with one event win; fourth place went to Shelby-Rising City with 57 and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley rounded out the top five in a 13-team field with 51 points.

Exeter-Milligan placed ninth with 25 points; High Plains was 10th with 22.

The Bulldogs also won the 4x800 relay with McCool Junction taking second.

The bread and butter of the Mustang attack came from the 800 through 3200 races.

McCool Junction scored 62 points in those three races and added another 24 points in three relays.