CRC back at the YCA

YORK – The Girls 2022 Crossroads Conference Tournament opened Saturday with five play-in games to the quarterfinals at the York City Auditorium.

In the first game it was the No. 9 seed East Butler Tigers getting past the No. 8 seed Hampton Hawks by the final score of 58-40.

The second game saw the No. 5 seed McCool JCT Mustangs advance with a 58-32 win over the No. 12 Giltner Hornets, followed by the third matchup of the day as No. 4 BDS rolled over No.13 Nebraska Lutheran 46-17.

In the two night games it was No. 6 Exeter-Milligan with a 38-26 win over Shelby-Rising City

East Butler 58 Hampton 40

Hampton cut a 21-point third quarter lead to 13 points, but that would be all the closer they would get as they missed all 10 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and East Butler was able to re-establish the lead and go on for the win.

The Tigers led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and used a 24-14 second quarter run to build a deficit the Hawks could never recover from.

East Butler was led by Lanae Aerts with 19 and Nicole Buresh with 15.