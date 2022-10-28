Covering state cross country reminded me I am not young anymore!

Last week I attended the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club like I have for the last 26 years.

I had been going there alone for the last five years or so but this year I brought Christian Horn (asst. sports editor) along so he could get the first-hand experience of what I had been trying to prepare him for. Prior to the last five years it was usually Steve Moseley and I attending and shooting the action, but Steve decided a few years back that it was not for him anymore.

The walk from the media parking lot to the starting line is a pretty long one and you have to navigate a hill that seems to stretch out forever. When you finally get to your destination it’s likely you will be breathing a lot harder than when you started.

Every year this little trek gets a little more difficult to make and last weekend was a grim reminder that I am getting older and it’s just not as much fun anymore- the walk that is. I still enjoy covering cross country.

There are two hills to navigate when you make your way down to the finish line. The first one is downward and you have to be careful as to not fall on your butt as you gain speed heading down the decline. That’s the easy part.

Then after you get what you need at the finish line you begin the climb back up the hill. Some of the grass stretches out over the path and can be a little slippery and if you are not careful you could easily return to the bottom of the hill much faster than your first trip down. I actually had to stop once to catch my breath last Friday as I made my way back up the hill and I did slip a few times but regained my balance.

I repeated this three more times during the XC races and each time it got a little tougher to navigate the path back to the top.

Five to 10 years ago I was a lot like the other fans there who would run to get to the prime spot to view the runners. For me the prime spot was to get pictures of the athletes. I have no intention of running anywhere now. I have been there enough times to know what my limitations are and how to use my time wisely to get from point A to point B.

Sometimes it amazes me how the fans will take off in a dead sprint, watch the runners go by and sprint to the next spot. The final dash to the finish line for the fans is down the side of a hill with only a less than restrictive fence keeping them from spilling out into the path of the runners. Lots of times you see then stopping and holding each other back.

Then the runners go by and the process is repeated once the next race starts.

When I think about next year and being 365 days older I have to wonder when it will be my last visit to the Kearney Club to cover state cross country?

State football and volleyball

Four football teams were playing Friday night to keep their seasons alive. Those teams were Heartland, Fillmore Central, Hampton and York.

If any of the team’s advance they would play the next round on Friday, November 4.

Today is also another busy day on the volleyball court as York, Exeter-Milligan, High Plains and Cross County all play in district finals hoping to earn a ticket to the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament which gets underway at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

York and Cross County are hosting, while High Plains and Exeter-Milligan are on the road.

Well I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling to follow your teams, just be careful and be safe.