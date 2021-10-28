Cougs will have their paws full at unbeaten Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – The Cross County Cougars and the Weeping Water Indians both like to run the football and when it comes to numbers they are very much alike.

Cross County puts up 345 yards on the ground per game and Weeping Water averages 311. However, when it comes down to total yards they are almost even as they both average right at 410 yards.

Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said the Cougars defense will probably be facing one of the best dual threat quarterbacks they have ever seen.

“Offensively, they're about as potent as anyone we have faced the last couple of years. They can really stretch you vertically as well as horizontally. They have a really nice quarterback in Mortimer. Maybe the truest dual threat we have ever faced at Cross County. Their scheme is extremely sound and challenging,” said DeLano whose team heads into the No. 3 versus No. 7 matchup with a record of 8-1.

Weeping Water senior quarterback Hunter Mortimer has the numbers to back up what DeLano said about the senior. Mortimer has thrown for 835 yards on 44 of 89 passes and he leads the Indians ground game with 1,492 yards on 165 rushes and 23 touchdowns.

They also have another threat in the backfield with Keegan McDonald who has 12 touchdowns and 847 yards.