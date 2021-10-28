Cougs will have their paws full at unbeaten Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – The Cross County Cougars and the Weeping Water Indians both like to run the football and when it comes to numbers they are very much alike.
Cross County puts up 345 yards on the ground per game and Weeping Water averages 311. However, when it comes down to total yards they are almost even as they both average right at 410 yards.
Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said the Cougars defense will probably be facing one of the best dual threat quarterbacks they have ever seen.
“Offensively, they're about as potent as anyone we have faced the last couple of years. They can really stretch you vertically as well as horizontally. They have a really nice quarterback in Mortimer. Maybe the truest dual threat we have ever faced at Cross County. Their scheme is extremely sound and challenging,” said DeLano whose team heads into the No. 3 versus No. 7 matchup with a record of 8-1.
Weeping Water senior quarterback Hunter Mortimer has the numbers to back up what DeLano said about the senior. Mortimer has thrown for 835 yards on 44 of 89 passes and he leads the Indians ground game with 1,492 yards on 165 rushes and 23 touchdowns.
They also have another threat in the backfield with Keegan McDonald who has 12 touchdowns and 847 yards.
Receivers Ethan Essary and Sayler Rhodes have combined for 30 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
“Their genetic make-up over there at Weeping Water is blue collar, hard-working, physical type of players. We will have to be ready for a fight because that's exactly what they'll bring,” DeLano said. “They're a real high quality football program. It's really no surprise that they're undefeated.”
The Cougars are no mystery on offense, but most teams have struggled trying to stop what they know is coming.
Senior running back Carter Seim has only played in five games, but after last week’s 160 yard effort against Clarkson-Leigh, he surpassed the 1,000 yard barrier and sits at 1,008 yards. Another senior, Haiden Hild, is just short of 1,000 and while Seim was out with his injury, Hild picked up the slack for the Cougar ground game.
Cross County has only attempted 45 passes the entire season and five different quarterbacks have completed 25 throws. Senior Shayden Lundstrom is the primary passer with 21 of 38 for 402 yards.
His go-to receiver has been 6-5 senior tight end Cory Hollinger with 17 receptions for 299 yards and six touchdowns.
On defense the Cougars are led by Damon Mickey, Lundstrom and Alex Noyd.
The Cougars average 59 points per game and give up 14.5, while Weeping Water has scored at a 54 points per game clip and allowed just under 20.
“As far as our schedule I'm not sure they really remind me of anyone specifically. I will say, two years ago, they remind me of our quarterfinal match up with Tri County,” added DeLano. “They have a similar scheme, their line has some quality bodies and their quarterback play was exceptional.”
Kickoff for Friday night’s game is set for 7 p.m. in Weeping Water.
The winner between Cross County and Weeping Water gets the winner of the Sutherland at Lourdes Central Catholic on Friday, November 5.