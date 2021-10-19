Cougars take third in Crossroads volleyball tournament

YORK – In the early stages of Tuesday night’s third place volleyball game of the Crossroads Conference at the York City Auditorium, the Cross County Cougar defense struggled some against the attack of the Meridian Mustangs.

After winning the first set 25-20, but losing the second 25-18, the Cougar defense put up a wall against the Meridian attack and the Mustangs could not find any holes as Cross County won the third set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-18.

Meridian had a chance to win the first set but three consecutive attack errors with the Mustangs trailing 22-20 was their demise.

Meridian sophomore Jaala Stewart led the Mustangs back with five of her team-high 13 kills in the second set as Meridian built a huge lead and never looked back.

The Mustangs led 8-1, before the Cougars fought back to make it 20-14, but it was not enough.

In the third set the Cougars’ offense and play at the net started to affect the Meridian attack.

Senior Chloe Sandell had five of her 10 kills and Bren Lemburg hammered three of her eight as the Cougars didn’t miss too often on their swings.