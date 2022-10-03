Cougars take third at Clarkson/Leigh

CLARKSON – The Cross County Cougars hit the road Saturday to take on the field at the Clarkson/Leigh invite. The Cougars fell to the Patriots in three sets but picked up wins over Aquinas and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to salvage a 2-1 day and finish third.

Cross County 2, Aquinas 0

The Cougars took the first set 25-13, then closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the second. Bren Lemburg, Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson all unofficially hammered six kills to lead the attack, while Bricelynn Larson and Jayden Fellows both added five. Sydney Hengelfelt finished with three winners.

Hengelfelt crushed Cross County’s only ace, while Anderson and Larson led the effort at the net with a trio of blocks apiece. Peterson and Lemburg both rejected one Aquinas attack.

Peterson unofficially led the way with two digs, while Hengelfelt collected a team-high 24 assists.

Clarkson/Leigh 2, Cross County 1

After dropping the first set 25-8, Cross County roared back to even the match with a 25-14 win in the second. However, the Cougars were unable to pull out the win as they dropped a tight 25-23 decision in the final set.

Anderson led Cross County with 10 kills, followed by seven from Lemburg and five from Peterson. Fellows added four winners, Larson notched three and Hengelfelt recorded one.

Fellows crushed a pair of aces at the service line, followed by Lemburg, Anderson and Peterson with one each. Lemburg and Anderson tied for the team high with three digs, while Hengelfelt amassed 26 assists.

Cross County 2, HLHF 1

Cross County capped the day with a 25-17, 13-25, 25-16 win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to secure a third-place finish. Peterson and Lemburg bot whacked 10 kills to pace the attack, while Anderson tallied six and Larson and Fellows both had two. Hengelfelt rounded out the offense with one winner.

Hengelfelt crushed a pair of aces for Cross County and Taylor Lindburg added one, while Peterson led the effort at net with a pair of blocks. Larson, Anderson and Fellows all finished with one rejection.

Lindburg tallied a team-high seven digs, while Hengelfelt led Cross County with 24 assists.