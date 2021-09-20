Cougars take no prisoners in home volleyball tilts

Peterson hammered 15 kills and the team recorded 27 in the two-set match.

Anderson was the team leader in setting with 17 assists; Jayden Fellows and Anderson had 14 and 10 digs respectively and Anderson added six ace serves.

High Plains 2, East Butler 0

Two very close games resulted in back-to-back 25-23 wins for the High Plains Storm.

The Storm picked up 14 kills to 10 for the Tigers. Lindburg led the way with four for the Storm and Bongers had four for the Tigers.

The High Plains serving game was on mark as they placed 11 aces with Carlstrom and Emily Ackerson with four each, while Rigatuso and Katie Haney had two each for the Tigers.

High Plains scooped up 42 digs with Kalkwarf recording 12 and Emily Ackerson 11. Buresh led the Tigers with 10 while Carlstrom had six assists and Pernicek paced East Butler with nine.

High Plains 2, Osceola 0

The Storm took down the Bulldogs in straight sets 25-15 and 25-21.

Lindburg and Howell led the attack at the net with seven and five kills each; Lindburg had three of the team’s seven aces and Rylee Ackerson had two ace blocks.