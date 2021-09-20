Cougars take no prisoners in home volleyball tilts

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars never lost a set over the weekend as they swept the competition at their home invite 4-0 and moved their season record to 9-2 on the year.
Cross County was joined by High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, East Butler and Osceola.
High Plains went 3-1, the Lutheran Knights 1-2 (score missing from Osceola game), Osceola 1-2 and East Butler 0-4.
Cross County’s win streak is now eight and they have not lost a set in that time.
High Plains improved to 9-6 and the Knights are 1-9.
Cross County 2, High Plains 0
The Cougars jumped on the High Plains Storm early winning the first set 25-11 and then holding off the Storm in the second 25-22.
The Cougars had 29 kills in the win. Lilly Peterson was 19 of 20 with 11 kills and Jayden Fellows was 15 of 18 with eight kills.
In the serving department, Cross County had three aces and Bren Lemburg and Chloe Sandell were credited at two block assists each. Fellows added 14 digs and of the 27 set assists, sophomore Shyanne Anderson had 17.
High Plains finished with 12 kills as Hailey Lindburg led the way with five and Alexis Kalkwarf chipped in with three.
The team collected 32 digs with Lindburg the team leader with 10 and freshman Courtney Carlstrom had six of the team’s 10 assists.
Cross County 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
In the Cougars’ opening match they dominated the Knights 25-12 and 25-5.
Peterson led the way at the net with seven kills, Fellows added six and Sandell had five.
Sandell and Bricelynn Larson had two blocks; Lemburg and Anderson had nine and eight set assists each. Lemburg and Anderson scooped up five digs each.
Nebraska Lutheran did not have stats.
Cross County 2, East Butler 0
Cross County rolled to a 2-0 win with scores of 25-14 and 26-24.
Peterson was the team leader at the net with eight kills; Anderson served up four aces and Josi Noble, Anderson and Peterson had six digs each.
Anderson was charted with 12 of 16 set assists.
East Butler was led by Lindsey Prochaska with four kills; Sydney Pernicek had nine assists; Nicole Buresh recorded 11 of the teams 17 digs and Carryn Bongers had two ace serves.
Cross County 2, Osceola 0
The Cougars made quick work of the Osceola Bulldogs, 25-17 and 25-8.
Peterson hammered 15 kills and the team recorded 27 in the two-set match.
Anderson was the team leader in setting with 17 assists; Jayden Fellows and Anderson had 14 and 10 digs respectively and Anderson added six ace serves.
High Plains 2, East Butler 0
Two very close games resulted in back-to-back 25-23 wins for the High Plains Storm.
The Storm picked up 14 kills to 10 for the Tigers. Lindburg led the way with four for the Storm and Bongers had four for the Tigers.
The High Plains serving game was on mark as they placed 11 aces with Carlstrom and Emily Ackerson with four each, while Rigatuso and Katie Haney had two each for the Tigers.
High Plains scooped up 42 digs with Kalkwarf recording 12 and Emily Ackerson 11. Buresh led the Tigers with 10 while Carlstrom had six assists and Pernicek paced East Butler with nine.
High Plains 2, Osceola 0
The Storm took down the Bulldogs in straight sets 25-15 and 25-21.
Lindburg and Howell led the attack at the net with seven and five kills each; Lindburg had three of the team’s seven aces and Rylee Ackerson had two ace blocks.
The team collected 41 digs with Linburg and Emily Ackerson leading with nine and eight respectively.
Carlstrom was 28 of 28 setting with 12 assists.
High Plains 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
The Storm won the first set 25-17, but the Knights hung tough in the second before dropping a 25-23 final.
High Plains was led in hitting by Lindburg with eight kills and both Carlstrom and Addison Lindburg had two ace serves each.
On defense, Rylee Ackerson had three blocks, while Rylee and Emily Ackerson led the team on defense with 13 and eight digs respectively.
Kalkwarf was 21 of 21 setting with nine assists, while Carlstrom was 37 of 37 with seven assists.
Cross County will host David City tonight; High Plains travels to the Elba Tri and Nebraska Lutheran will be in Shelby at the Huskies Tri.