HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Cougars take down Class D1 No. 6 BDS 3-1

SHICKLEY – A key matchup in the Crossroads Conference on Tuesday had the visiting Cross County Cougars upsetting Lincoln Journal Star D-1 No. 6 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley on the Eagles’ home court 3-1.

Cross County (3-0) won the first two sets by the scores of 25-23 and 28-26, but the Eagles didn’t give up easily and won the third set 25-14.

The fourth set proved to be the winner as the Cougars took the match 3-1 with a 26-24 win.

The Cougars were led at the net by senior Bren Lemburg as she hammered a team-high nine kills, but the Cougars’ balance and variable attacks kept the Eagles off-balance. Picking up eight kills each were 5-11 sophomore Bricelynn Larson and 5-8 senior Jayden Fellows. Adding seven kills was junior Lilly Peterson.

The offense for the Cougars ran through 5-11 freshman setter Sydney Hengelfelt who registered 37 set assists.

The serve game led by five aces from Taylor Lindburg and three from Shyanne Anderson was also a key factor in the Cougar win.

The Cougars presence in the front row was also a key as Larson had three block assists and one solo; Peterson assisted on two blocks and also had one solo while Lemburg had one assist and one solo.

The Cougars complete their two-game road trip as they travel to Central tonight to take on the Bison.

Defense powers York past Hastings

HASTINGS – York recorded just 232 yards of total offense Friday night at Hastings one week after putting up 400 yards in the opener against Le…

T-Wolves down Hawks at Hampton tri

HAMPTON – The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles picked up a pair of wins to open the Hampton volleyball tri Thursday, sweeping the host Hawks …

