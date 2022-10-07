Cougars, T-Wolves hand Dorchester two three-set losses

EXETER – After the Cross County Cougars swept Exeter-Milligan in the opening match of the Timberwolves’ host tri, both teams got a stiff test from a feisty Dorchester squad to cap the day.

Cross County dropped the first set 25-22 but rallied to take the next two by identical 25-13 margins to move to 20-3 on the season and sweep the tri. In the nightcap, Exeter-Milligan also took the final two sets to salvage a split with a 2-1 win over the Longhorns.

Cross County 2, Dorchester 1

The Cougars came out a little sloppy in the opening set, and the scrappy Longhorns took advantage with a 25-22 win.

“Kudos to Dorchester. They came ready to play, they were aggressive and they found ways to win in that first set,” Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd said. “I think for us it was truly how we approached the game. Whether it’s Exeter-Milligan or Dorchester, we have to respect what the opponents are going to bring to us and play to our potential.”

In the huddle, the Cougars regrouped and came out more focused in the second set, rolling to a 25-13 win. An identical 25-13 victory followed in the third set to give Cross County a 2-1 win, its 20th of the year, as the Cougars went 2-0 at the tri.

“(It’s) our mental toughness,” Noyd said. “These girls have been able to bring confidence even if we have an off set or a not great set like the first set against Dorchester. We’ve been able to regroup, find ways to approach the next set and be aggressive with it.”

Bren Lemburg paced the Cross County attack, as the senior hammered a match-high 10 kills on 22 swings for a .364 hitting percentage. Bricelynn Larson added seven winners, Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson both tallied six and Jayden Fellows notched three. Sydney Hengelfelt rounded out the Cougar attack with one kill.

Cross County crushed nine aces in the win, led by four from Lemburg on 14 total serves. Fellows finished with a pair of aces, while Anderson, Peterson and Hengelfelt each added one.

Peterson led the Cougar effort at net, as the junior recorded six blocks against the Longhorns. Larson followed with five – including Cross County’s only solo block – while Fellows added four and Anderson chipped in three. Hengelfelt collected a pair of blocks and Lemburg finished with one.

Hengelfelt collected 27 of the Cougars’ 32 assists, while Peterson recorded a team-high 10 digs.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Dorchester 1

The Timberwolves stumbled out of the gate, dropping the opening set 25-16. However, they battled back, racing out to a big lead in the second set before rolling to a 25-15 win. In the decisive third set, the Longhorns took the first three rallies before Exeter-Milligan answered with a critical 10-0 run to open up some breathing room. The T-Wolves rolled from there, picking up a 25-10 win to take the match 2-1 and split their home tri.

“Dorchester played well in the first set and they were able to get us out-of-system which led us to not being able to find a rhythm,” E-M head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “We were able to finally put more pressure on Dorchester and forced them to make plays in the second and third sets. This led to us being able to capitalize on their mistakes and free balls that were being sent our way. When we pass and serve well we are a hard team to beat, but we have to find a way to do that consistently each time we step out on the court.”

Malorie Staskal hammered a match-high 10 kills on 21 swings to lead the Exeter-Milligan attack while hitting .286. Kaydence Haase added nine winners on 23 chances and posted a .304 hitting percentage, while Savana Krupicka followed with eight.

Jozie Kanode and Kiley Oldehoeft rounded out the T-Wolves attack with one kill each.

At the service line, Kanode crushed a match-high five aces to pace Exeter-Milligan, which finished with 13 for the match. Staskal added four aces, Haase notched three and Lily Jeffries recorded one.

Staskal led the T-Wolves at net with a trio of blocks, including a pair of solo rejections. Krupicka and Haase both added one block as E-M finished with four for the match.

Kanode notched a team-high 14 digs and Haase added 11, while Jeffries collected a team-high 15 assists and Kanode amassed nine.