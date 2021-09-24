Cougars sweep Palmer in volleyball

PALMER – The Cross County Cougars have not lost a volleyball set since their 3-1 loss to BDS back on September 7.

Thursday night their win streak grew to 10 games as they traveled to Palmer and defeated the Tigers 25-12, 25-14 and 25-12 to improve to 11-2 on the season.

Next week the streak will be tested when they compete in the two-day Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament on Tuesday and Thursday, then head to the Clarkson-Leigh Tournament over the weekend.

Senior Chloe Sandell had her most productive game of the season at the net with 12 kills to give her 73 on the year. Lilly Peterson added eight winners and Jayden Fellows chipped in with five.

Sandell also added five ace serves and three stuff blocks. Shyanne Anderson, Peterson and Haleigh Moutray recorded one stuff block at the net each.

Brexton Lundstrom also had five aces and Anderson led the team with 15 assists while Bren Lemburg had 10.

On defense, Lemburg led the team with six digs. Josi Noble and Fellows added five each.