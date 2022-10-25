Cougars sweep Huskies in subdistrict volleyball action

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars fell behind Shelby-Rising City early in Monday’s subdistrict semifinal match, but the hosts rallied to pull out the opening set 25-23. The first-set comeback set the tone for the rest of the match, as Cross County broke out the brooms 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 to reach Tuesday’s subdisrtict finals against Fullerton.

A balanced offensive attack got the job done for the Cougars on Monday as three different hitters unofficially notched at least nine winners. Junior Lilly Peterson hammered a team-high 10 kills, followed by nine winners apiece from senior Bren Lemburg and junior Shyanne Anderson.

Jayden Fellows and Bricelynn Larson rounded out the Cross County attack with five and one kill, respectively.

At the service line, Fellows and Taylor Lindburg each crushed an ace, while Anderson and Peterson led the Cougar effort at the net with three blocks apiece. Larson added two rejections and Lemburg and Sydney Hengelfelt both finished with one stuff.

Hengelfelt notched a team-high 33 assists for Cross County in the win. The Cougars were back in action Tuesday when they took on Fullerton in the subdistrict finals.