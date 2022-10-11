Cougars sweep Hawks to salvage split at tri

HAMPTON – The Cross County Cougars and Shelton Bulldogs took the court in a clash of rated teams Tuesday at the Hampton tri, but it was D-2 No. 2 Shelton who moved to 24-1 on the year with a sweep of the C-2 No. 7 Cougars.

Cross County battled back in the nightcap, however, breaking out the brooms in a 25-13, 25-19 sweep of the host Hawks to close the day with a 1-1 split.

“Overall, it’s a win against a conference team and that’s always a big win for us,” Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd said. “Kudos to Hampton for always fighting back, but we have to continue to be aggressive no matter what the score is.”

Senior Bren Lemburg unofficially hammered a match-high six kills to pace the Cougar attack, followed by five from junior Lilly Peterson and four off the attack of sophomore Bricelynn Larson.

Junior Shyanne Anderson added a trio of kills, Jayden Fellows collected a pair of winners and Sydney Hengelfelt rounded out the Cross County attack with one.

Anderson and Hengelfelt also crushed a pair of aces at the service line for the Cougars, while Peterson notched two blocks and Larson, Hengelfelt and Lemburg each added one.

Lillian Dose cranked four kills to lead the Hampton attack and Gavin Gilmore followed closely behind with three. Shae Kingery and Nevaeh Lukasses both collected a pair of kills and Raegan Hansen rounded out the offensive effort with one.

Lukassen smashed a trio of aces to pace the Hawks at the service line, while Shayna Klute followed with two. KIngery, Dose and Hansen each added one as Hampton racked up eight for the match.

Hansen led the Hawks with eight assists and a pair of blocks, while Sophia Schulze and Lukassen both added one.

“I’m pretty happy with the way we served tonight against Cross County,” Hampton head coach Kayla Gaughen said. “We competed with them and challenged ourselves a little bit. We’ve got a young team so we’re going to continue to work on our hitting. It’s a big factor for us.”

Shelton 2, Cross County 0

The Cougars and Bulldogs battled for much of the first set, with Cross County getting as close as 18-16 late before a 3-0 Shelton run provided just enough breathing room in a 25-21 win. The two teams split the first six rallies of the second set before a crucial 7-0 Shelton run made it 10-3, and Cross County never recovered as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 25-12 win to sweep the match in two sets.

“We’re very capable of playing neck and neck with a team like that,” Noyd said. “In a sense, how they’re 24-1 now is how clean they play matches, how collected they are and how they can look to anyone and they can execute. We can be that team too, but kudos to Shelton for doing that tonight.”

Anderson and Lemburg unofficially led the Cougar attack with five kills each, while Peterson added four winners. Larson finished with a pair of kills and Fellows and Hengelfelt rounded out the Cross County effort with one winner apiece.

Lemburg, Anderson, Fellows and Hengelfelt each crushed an ace for the Cougars in the loss, while Hengelfelt and Peterson combined for the team’s only block.

Shelton 2, Hampton 0

The Bulldogs controlled the match from the opening serve, cruising to a 25-2 win in the second set and then downing the host Hawks 25-10 in the second to complete the sweep.

Hampton mustered just six kills as a team, led by a pair of winners from Macy Miller. Dose, Lukassen, Dani Dowling and Skyler Scheidemann. At the service line, Dose and Klute both crushed an ace.

Hansen collected all five of the Hawks’ assists, while Kingery racked up a team-high eight digs.

“Both teams are rated, so it’s good to see them and see where we need to grow – like speed-wise and blocking we need to be a lot faster in general,” Gaughen said. “Those teams are quicker, and we need to work on getting stops on defense.”