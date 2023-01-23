Cougars survive determined East Butler effort

YORK – The Cross County Cougars missed all 12-3-point shots on Monday night.

But with a 40-19 advantage on the glass, the Cougars were able to finally pull away in the third quarter for the 55-41 win in CRC boys quarterfinal action over the East Butler Tigers.

Led by junior Alex Noyd, who helped Cross County establish a 24-19 halftime lead and finished with a game-high 19 points, Cross County took advantage of second and third opportunities and held the Tigers to just one shot on the defensive end of the floor.

Cross County led at the end of the first quarter 11-7 but lost junior starter and leading scorer Tanner Hollinger, who only played sparingly the remainder of the night.

On the glass James Elgin and Wyatt Hengelfelt were getting to loose balls and Cross County dominated the paint both scoring and rebounding.

The Cougars went on a 7-1 run to open the third quarter and pushed the lead to 11 points. East Butler was able to get the lead under double digits a few times in the second half, but could not keep Cross County off the boards.

Leading the Tigers in scoring was Carson Borgman with 14 and Alex Pierce with 12. The Tigers were 16 of 47 from the field and fired up 22 3-pointers and nailed six of them. Borgman had three of the six made long balls. East Butler went 3 of 8 at the line.

Along with Noyd’s 19, Elgin added 11 and Ashton Seim eight.

Cross County was 24-48 and 13 of 23 in the second half. They were 7 of 13 at the line.

Turnovers were nearly even with East Butler recording 15 and the Cougars 14.

Cross County awaits the winner of the Nebraska Lutheran-Exeter-Milligan game on Tuesday night. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

East Butler (8-8) 7 12 8 14-41

Cross County (14-2) 11 13 14 17-55

EB (41)- Sullivan 6, Borgman 14, Pierce 12, Stara 4, Buresh 5. Totals- 16-47 (6-22) 3-8-41.

CC (55)- Miller 6, Hansen 4, Seim 8, Noyd 19, Hengelfelt 7, Elgin 11. Totals- 24-48 (0-12) 7-13-55.