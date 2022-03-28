Cougars, Storm run, jump, throw at Merrick County Invite

CENTRAL CITY – Originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, the Merrick County Invite was held Saturday at Central City High School.

Several of the teams scheduled to be at Central City on Tuesday, did not make the trip Saturday, turning the event into a quad.

No team scores were recorded at the meet.

While many of the teams chose not to make the trip there were still some strong individual performances by local athletes.

On the girls’ side, Cross County’s Kylee Krol won four times with three of those individual titles. She took the 100 and 200-meter sprints with times of 13.74 and 29.39 respectively. Krol led the way in the pole vault as she cleared 7-6.

Krol also teamed up with Lilly Peterson, Lindee Kelley and Lucy Berggren to win the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:46.24

The Cougars’ Haileigh Moutray won both of the throws as she tossed the discus 103-07 and recorded a toss of 33-8 ½ in the shot put.

The Cougars’ Kelley won the triple jump (33-1) and took second in the 200 with a clocking of 29.63.

High Plains did not produce an individual champion, however Kenzie Wruble was third in the 100 and the long jump with her best finish being a second in the triple jump (31-9 ½).

On the boys side, Jackson Lindburg of Cross County was a three–time winner. He won the 400 with a time of 56.72, won the high jump as he cleared 5-5 and he also took the top spot in the triple jump at 39-1.

Senior Cory Hollinger was a double winner as he won both the discus (130-04) and the shot put with a toss of 41-5 ½. The Cougars had two more winners with Revin Nyberg in the 1600 (5:33.83) and Tony DeWitt in the pole vault where he cleared 9-0.

High Plains produced three wins with Trevor Carlstrom winning the long jump 19-3 ½ and Cole Swanson a winner in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.11.

The High Plains 4x400 relay also took home the top spot with a time of 3:54.40. The team members were Javier Marino, Gavin Morris, Haden Helgoth and Mario Lesiak.

Cross County will be competing at the Thayer Central Invite in Hebron on Friday, while the High Plains Storm will be in action at the Osceola Invite.

Girls Results

Event winners and area schools placing athletes in the top three

100-1.Kylee Krol, CC 13.74, 3.Kenzie Wruble, HP 14.63

200-1.Kylee Krol, CC 29.39, 2.Lindee Kelly, CC 29.63

400-1.Addie Buhlke, CEN 1:08.06

800-1.Elaina McHargue, CEN 2:30.61

1600-N/A

3200-N/A

100H-1.Aubrey Garfield, CEN 19.13, 2.Lucy Berggren, CC 19.52

300LH-1.Brielle Hamer, CEN 54.11, 2.Lucy Berggren, CC 57.62, 3.Alexis Kalkwarf, HP 59.71

4x100-1.Central City A 1:00.22

4x400-1.Cross County 4:46.24

4x800-1.Central City A 12:03.48

Pole Vault-1.Kylee Krol, CC 7-6, 2.Kaleena Nuttelman, CC 6-0, 3.Lucy Berggren, CC 6-0

Long Jump-1.MaKayla Enevoldsen, CEN 14-8, 3.Kenzie Wruble, HP 14-4 1/2.

Triple Jump-1.Lindee Kelley, CC 33-1, 2.Kenzie Wruble, HP 31-9 ½, 3.Sarah Forsberg, CC 31-8

High Jump-1.Fallon Wells, CEN 4-1

Shot Put-1.Haileigh Moutray, CC 32-8 ½

Discus-1.Haileigh Moutray, CC 103-07, 2.Lilly Peterson, CC 94-0, 3.Emily Ackerson, HP 89-07.

Boys Results

100-1.Tyler Carroll, CEN 11.33, 2.Carter Seim, CC 12.22

200-1.Tyler Carroll, CEN 23.57, 2. Gavin Morris, HP 24.47, 3.Jackson Lindburg, CC 25.16

400-1.Jackson Lindburg, CC 56.72, 2.Mario Lesiak, HP 57.41

800-1.Austin Wood, CEN 2:24.91, 3.Revin Nyberg, CC 2:33.70

1600-1.Revin Nyberg, CC 5:33.83, 2.Haden Helgoth, HP 5:40.25, 3.Wyatt Urkoski, HP 5:59.59

3200-N/A

110H-1.Tyler Carroll, CEN 15.09, 2.Camden Morris, HP 21.70, 3.Cole Swanson, HP 21.77

300IH-1.Cole Swanson, HP 49.11, 2.Toby Waller, CC 50.30, 3.Camden Morris, HP 51.48

4x100-1.Central City 48.66, 2.High Plains 49.41

4x400-1.High Plains 3:54.40

4x800-1.Central City 11:02.17

High Jump-1.Jackson Lindburg, CC 5-5, 2.Cole Swanson, HP 5-4

Pole Vault-1.Tony DeWitt, CC 9-0, 3.Mason Lindburg, CC 7-6

Long Jump-1.Trevor Carlstrom, HP 19-3 ½, 3.Gavin Morris, HP 18-5

Triple Jump-1.Jackson Lindburg, CC 39-1, 3.Mario Lesiak, HP 36-5

Shot Put-1.Cory Hollinger, CC 41-5 ½, 2.Damon Mickey, CC 40-7, 3.Izaac Dickey, CC 38-6

Discus-1.Cory Hollinger, CC 130-04, 2.Jentry Lovejoy, CC 113-02, 3.Damon Mickey, CC 112-09