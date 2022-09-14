Cougars stay unbeaten, roll Osceola in volleyball tri

STROMSBURG – After sweeping McCool Junction in the opening match of their home tri, the Cross County Cougars moved to 6-0 and picked up their second win of the day with a 25-13, 25-5 sweep of Osceola in the nightcap.

Lilly Peterson paced the Cougar attack with nine kills, giving the junior 16 for the day after notching seven winners in the sweep of McCool Junction. Shyanne Anderson added six kills, Bren Lemburg tallied four winners and Sydney Hengelfelt notched three.

Bricelynn Larson and Jayden Fellows rounded out the Cross County offense with two kills and one winner, respectively.

In the opener against McCool Junction, the Cougars racked up 12 aces. They were just as good at the service line against the Bulldogs, as Peterson crushed five of the team’s 11 aces to give her nine on the day.

Anderson and Taylor Lindburg tallied a pair of aces each, while Lemburg and Fellows both had one.

Larson paced the Cross County effort at the net with a solo block, while Anderson and Peterson combined for the team’s second rejection. Lindburg and Hengelfelt tied for the team high with five digs. Hengelfelt also tallied 18 of the Cougars’ 22 assists in the sweep.

Cross County (6-0) still stands alone as the area’s final unbeaten team in its first season under head coach Emmie Noyd. The Cougars will be back at home Thursday when they welcome the Heartland Huskies to town.

McCool Junction dropped its match against Osceola 26-24, 25-19. Stats for the Mustangs were not available.