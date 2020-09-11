Cougars solidify No. 1 ranking with 28-0 shutout of No. 4 Howells-Dodge

STROMSBURG-The Howells-Dodge Jaguars trailed the Cross County Cougars 6-0 and a Jaguar punt had pinned the Cougars offense deep inside the Cougars five-yard line with under a minute to play in the half.

That didn’t matter to Cross County senior Isaac Noyd who ripped off a 62 yard scoring run after junior Carter Seim carried the ball out to the 18 yard line on the first play giving the Cougars some operating room.

The Cougars defense did the rest as they pitched a 28-0 shutout, the first time the Howells-Dodge Jaguars had been shutout since their coop in 2013.

Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said after the win that the 62-yard scoring before the half was big, but he was not sure that it broke the Jaguars spirit.

“They are awfully young and extremely talented. We are just a little bigger and faster and we needed that score right before the half as a talking point in the dressing room at halftime,” DeLano said. “We have some things we need to clean up as we gave up a lot of yards tonight.”

The Cougars came out and took the ball to start the third quarter and just two minutes and 30 seconds into the half, it was Noyd again, this time breaking loose on a 34 yard run and the lead was 20-0.