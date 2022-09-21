Cougars shake off slow start, down Scouts in five-set thriller

DAVID CITY – After dropping their first match of the season over the weekend at their home invite, the Cross County Cougars came out flat at David City on Tuesday, dropping the first set 25-9. The visitors bounced back in the second set, but the Scouts took the third.

With their backs against the wall, Cross County rattled off wins in consecutive sets to pull out a 9-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9 win and move to 11-1 on the year.

Lilly Peterson paced the Cougars’ attack, as the junior hammered a team-high 14 kills. Senior Bren Lemburg whacked 11 winners and junior Shyanne Anderson followed with nine, while sophomore Bricelynn Larson added five and senior Jayden Fellows had four.

As a team, Cross County smashed 40 kills for the match.

Peterson and freshman Sydney Hengelfelt crushed one ace each at the service line, and the junior also led the Cougar effort at the net with a solo block and three assisted rejections. Larson, Lemburg and Anderson all finished with a pair of assisted blocks and Hengelfelt chipped in on one.

Peterson also was the team leader in digs with five, while Taylor Lindburg and Anderson both had four. Hengelfelt notched 37 of the Cougars’ 40 assists and Lemburg had the other three.

Cross County is back in action Thursday when it welcomes Central Valley to town.